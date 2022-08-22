President Gustavo Petro suspended arrest warrants for ELN chief negotiators

This Saturday, August 20, in San Pablo, Bolívar, the comprehensive security council was held, which was attended by President Gustavo Petro, representatives of different state institutions, as well as members of the Armed Forces.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Colombian president announced the suspension of the arrest warrants against the chief negotiators of the National Liberation Army (ELN). Likewise, the extradition orders that were in force were also suspended. The decision was made with the purpose of resuming peace talks with the aforementioned guerrilla.

It is worth remembering that the issue of peace talks with the ELN was on Gustavo Petro’s list of proposals during his presidential campaign. Now, with the recent announcement of him, the head of state officially opened the door to resume negotiations with the guerrillas.

“I want to announce that, by decree signed yesterday, I have authorized the restoration of the protocols, allowing negotiators again, allowing them to reconnect with their organization, suspending arrest warrants for those negotiators, suspending extradition orders for those negotiators, so that start a dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN), to try to build the path, hopefully quickly and expeditiously, where this organization ceases to be an insurgent guerrilla in Colombia”, stated President Gustavo Petro.

In his speech, the head of state also extended the Government’s desire for dialogue to other illegal groups. “I invite those who make up the so-called self-defense groups to start a similar path and, jointly, deliver this region to peace and the lives of its own members: if they are minors, to society; if they are of legal age, to peaceful existence in the territory or anywhere in the country, ”he reiterated.

Additionally, he explained that with this signed decree, “a new possibility of a peace process begins in Colombia, which I hope -and we will be vigilant with the Public Force and with the civil authorities-, will specifically bring about a decrease in violence in the South of Bolívar, in our Magdalena Medio, in the lands surrounding the great river of the country (the Magdalena), President Petro commented.

The first attempt at negotiation occurred in 2017, during the government of then President Juan Manuel Santos. These talks were held in Quito, Ecuador, and the initial objective was to reach an agreement similar to the one previously achieved with the FARC, but this did not last.

In 2019, already during the government of former President Iván Duque, the talks with the ELN moved to Havana, Cuba, and were officially broken off after the attack perpetrated by this guerrilla in the General Santander Cadet School, on January 17 of that year. This attack claimed the lives of 23 people and left almost a hundred wounded.

In the comprehensive security council of San Pablo, Bolívar. Today we will analyze the problem of illegal mining and violence in southern Bolívar and northern Magdalena Medio. pic.twitter.com/2Gd3mT4PSZ – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 20, 2022

Will the talks with the ELN return to Cuba?

A few days ago, Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva ratified Colombia’s intention for Cuba to be the venue for the eventual peace negotiations with the ELN guerrillas. In this way, the peace talks would return to Havana, the same place where they had been taking place when they were suspended in 2019.

After meeting with his counterpart Bruno Rodríguez, Leyva thanked the Cuban government for the help it has given the country in terms of peace talks and reiterated the need to resume talks with this guerrilla.

“We aspire to resume the peace talks with the ELN in this land, we aspire to resume the peace talks with the ELN in Cuba,” the Colombian foreign minister said at that time.

Although he did not provide further details on the possible dialogue with that guerrilla, it was clear that the government of President Gustavo Petro wants to reactivate the dialogue table, but first he wanted to have the approval of the island’s officials.

Leyva expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez for having hosted the peace negotiations with the extinct FARC and explained that the island, for 40 years, has been ready to receive Colombian delegations for talks that seek to end the conflict. .

“We emphasize that Cuba was the birthplace of the Peace Agreement between the State and the FARC-EP, a process that was considered an example throughout the world,” Leyva reiterated.

The government official of President Petro also stressed that the policy of “total peace” is a priority, so progress will be made in the search for peace.

“They were reminded that Colombia rejects the qualification of Cuba as a promoter of terrorism, we are here for the opposite,” expressed the foreign minister to indicate that Colombia does not agree with this qualification by the United States.

In his turn, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that the visit of the Colombian delegation is positive and highlighted the interest in resuming the peace talks. “That this visit takes place four days after the inauguration of Gustavo Petro signifies a relaunch of relations between the Colombian and Cuban people,” he said.

Now, with President Petro’s recent announcement about withdrawing the arrest and extradition orders for the ELN’s chief negotiators, a new round of talks is about to arrive in Havana again.