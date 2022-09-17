President is annoyed and says there are politicians interfering in the progress of the construction of the perimeter fence with Haiti

President Luis Abinader denounced that there are politicians who are interfering in the negotiations that the Dominican State has with the owners of the land where the construction of the perimeter fence is planned on the border of the Dominican Republic with Haiti.

“Many politicians stop playing politics with a work that is very vital for this country; because there are politicians from another party acting as moneylenders and telling them that they are going to charge them amounts of money and charging amounts of money at extremely high prices, here we also have to be and have a sense of Dominicanness and nationality; it is also smart for them that there is a fence that protects their properties”, said the head of the Executive Branch during a press conference held at the National Palace.

The president was energetic and banged on the table as he spoke.

The president took the opportunity to report that the first stage of construction of this fence will be “delivered on time” and that they are already in the bidding process for the second stage that “has more to do” with technological elements.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the first stage of this project contemplates the construction of 54 kilometers of physical fence, 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates and 54 kilometers of roads to patrol on both sides.

This border fence will be segmented into 6 sections distributed in section 1 and 2 in Dajabón and Monte Cristi, with a length of 25.3 kilometers; section 3 in Elías Piña, with 3.5 kilometers; section 4 and 5 in Jimaní, with 17.2 kilometers, and section 6 in Pedernales, with 7.8 kilometers.

Abinader started construction in February of this year and on that occasion stated that the first stage would be completed in about “nine months”.