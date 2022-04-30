President Iván Duque visits the Book Fair before returning to Colombia

Santo Domingo, DR.

Although it was not on his agenda, the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, attended the twentieth edition of the International Book Fair on Friday night, which is held in the Colonial Zone of the city of Santo Domingo.

Duque was received by the Minister of Culture, Milagros Germán and a delegation from that ministry.

The Colombian head of state entered the “Live Surrealism” exhibition, that collects the best works of the Dominican painter, Iván Tovar; where he stayed for more than an hour.

Access to the press for this activity was not allowed.

Discontent among those present

Along with the Surrealism exhibition, which itself is not part of the special stands of the Book Fair, there were other pavilions around Plaza España.

However, people could not enter to visit the stands in those vicinity because there was a fence due to Duque’s visit that prevented their entry.

“That should have been notified in time”, “I don’t know why that president gave him to come here today”, “what I can do is go to my house”, were some of the phrases that several of the attendees prayed expressing discontent.

Duke’s Day

Iván Duque arrived in the country on Thursday night and met with his Dominican counterpart President Luis Abinader this Friday morning. Both offered a joint statement in which they promised to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and other areas.

In the afternoon Duque attended the National Congress where he spoke to legislators in an activity led by the presidents of both chambers.

Duque is scheduled to leave the Dominican territory this Friday night.