President Joe Biden announces that he intends to visit Puerto Rico after the passage of Hurricane Fiona

Washington D.C. – President Joe Biden affirmed this Thursday that he plans to go to Puerto Rico and the state of Florida in the coming days to observe the damage caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian, respectively.

“That is my intention,” Biden said when asked if he would also go to the island after first mentioning that he plans to travel to Florida to meet with state authorities, including, if available, Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is highly critical of his administration and is perceived as a likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

The trip to Florida will take place “when conditions permit” and do not interrupt emergency tasks, said the US president, who this morning declared that state a major disaster area.

Biden made his comments at a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, in which he was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Before Biden, Criswell – who has already been in Puerto Rico – plans to travel to Florida tomorrow, Friday.

President Biden said that he has spoken four or five times with Governor DeSantis, and that his administration has fully responded to the emergency in Florida.

“We’ve given the governor everything he’s asked for in terms of emergency response,” Biden said, saying it’s “irrelevant” how he describes his relationship and conversations with the Florida governor. “But, I will reply. Very good. He has thanked me for the immediate response we gave, he told me how much he appreciated it,” she added.

Hurricane Ian, like Fiona in Puerto Rico, caused catastrophic damage in the state, where this afternoon there were 2.6 million people without electricity.

After Hurricane Maria, which caused a catastrophe in Puerto Rico starting on September 20, 2017, then President Donald Trump went to the Island on October 3. He was there about five hours.

In his public meeting with then-governor Ricardo Rosselló, Trump affirmed that the emergency at that time “was not a real catastrophe,” but he assured that he had granted the island government everything they had asked for, despite the fact that the federal budget was unbalanced. .

“I hate to break it to you, Puerto Rico, but you have unbalanced our budget a little bit…because we have spent a lot of money in Puerto Rico. And that’s fine; we saved many lives,” Trump said then, in a visit that is remembered more for him throwing rolls of paper at citizens at an event in Guaynabo.

Trump later stopped assistance to the island and his administration imposed strong requirements for the disbursement of funds, which President Biden has made more flexible.

The White House noted that President Biden has made it clear that “Puerto Rico, first responders, and all those affected by the storm have the full support of the federal government.”

Biden declared Puerto Rico a major disaster zone due to the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, which has caused billions of dollars, more than 21 deaths and keeps 20% of the population without electricity.

In addition, Biden authorized the federal government to fully fund, during the first 30 days, key emergency work, such as the restoration of electricity and water services, the installation of shelters, food supply and debris removal.

It also increased “critical needs” assistance from $500 to $700″, which is available to people displaced from their main home as a result of Hurricane Fiona, and who require support to obtain, among other things, water, food, medical services, infant formula, personal hygiene items, and transportation fuel.