President Joe Biden approves an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico in the face of Fiona

Washington D.C.. – The president of United States, Joe Bidenapproved this morning an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico due to the passage near or over the island of tropical storm Fiona.

President Biden’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – which is part of that department – “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts that have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency in the local population, and provide adequate assistance for emergency measures required” to save lives “and protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the 78 municipalities” of the Island.

Specifically, the order authorizes FEMA “to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, the equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the White House added.

FEMA will provide 75% of the costs of these emergency initiatives. The other 25% must be financed by the governments of Puerto Rico.

Robert Little III has been designated the federal coordinating officer for affected areas, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

“We are committed to supporting the people of Puerto Rico impacted by Tropical Storm Fiona”indicated, for her part, the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre.

The signing of this federal order was requested by Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

“I inform you that I have just received notice from FEMA that President Joe Biden approved the Declaration of Federal Emergency due to the passage of storm Fiona through the island. I appreciate the support of the President’s administration at this time. Continue to stay safe and protect your lives, ”Pierluisi shared on his Twitter account.

Before a House subcommittee on Thursday, FEMA Deputy Administrator for Response and Recovery Anne Bink reported that five years after Hurricane Maria, they had 850 employees on the ground dedicated to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.