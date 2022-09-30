President Joe Biden would land in Ponce for his visit to Puerto Rico

PONCE.- Merchants from Ponce confirmed this Friday that the White House is working on the logistics for the visit to Puerto Rico by the US president, Joe Bidenwho could land in the Ciudad Señorial as early as Monday, October 3.

The arrival of the president would be through the Mercedita International Airport, as it came to light during a meeting of merchants and residents of the historic center affected by the lack of electricity service for 12 days, after Hurricane Fiona passed through the south of the Island.

The approach to Biden’s visit was raised by the architect Xavier de Jesusfor which municipal government officials accepted that “the White House is running the logistics for the president’s visit.”

However, a source indicated that the presidential visit has not yet been officially confirmed. “It’s not confirmed, but the logistics are being worked out for the president to get to Ponce,” the source said.

Last Thursday, Biden stated that he planned to go to Puerto Rico and the state of Florida in the next few days to observe the damage caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian, respectively.

“That is my intention,” Biden said when asked if he would also go to the island after first mentioning that he plans to travel to Florida to meet with state authorities.

Ponce was the municipality that received the most rain and the strongest winds from Hurricane Fiona, which passed south and southwest of Puerto Rico on Sunday, September 18.

Sources from El Nuevo Día indicated that Biden’s trip to the country was planned for Monday. But, there is no official announcement yet. According to the sources, Biden’s trip would be “on a smaller plane” than the 747 that Air Force One normally does. That type of plane does not land in Ponce, one expert said.

Biden made his comments Thursday at a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, in which he was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Administrator Criswell was in Florida today.

“I want to be clear: for the people of Puerto Rico, we are not gone; I am committed to you and to the recovery of the island. We will be by your side for as long as it takes to get done,” Biden said.