President Kennedy’s great-nephew fought in Ukraine anonymously
conor kennedygrandnephew of the assassinated president of USA John F. Kennedy, has revealed that he fought in the International Legion of Ukraine against the Russians, in which he had enlisted anonymously earlier in the year.
As revealed by himself on his Instagram page, Conor, 28 years oldson of the lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr. (nephew of the late president) and Mary Richardson Kennedyspecified that fought anonymously because he did not want to worry his family and friends after the decision he made.
“I know that this story is coming to light, so I want to write a first message to make the most of it and encourage others to take action,” said the descendant of this well-known American family, who began to be the focus, on his Instagram account. of the media after being related to the singer Taylor Swift.
“Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happen in Ukraine throughout this year. I wanted to help. When I heard about the (existence of the) Ukrainian International Legion, I knew I was going and I went to the embassy to get ready the next day,” he added.
Kennedy explained that he enlisted anonymously, although he told one person where he was and another, in Ukraine, his real name, something about which he does not give more details, although he justified himself: “I did not want my family or friends to worry , and I didn’t want to be treated any differently there,” on the front lines.
“Coming in, I had no previous military experience and I wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy stuff and I was a quick learner. I also was ready to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front,” he explained.
“My time in Ukraine was not long, but I saw a lot and felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I expected. That is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for plucking up courage and doing good are great. My friends there know why I had to come home. I will always be indebted to them for their example. I know I am lucky to have come back, but I would also again take all the risks that we took, ”he revealed.
He called the war “horrible. The people I treated were the bravest I’ve ever met. My fellow legionnaires, who came from different countries, backgrounds and ideologies, are true freedom fighters.”
“Like the citizens I met, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against the oligarchy and towards a democratic system. They know that this is not a war between equals, it’s a revolution”, Kennedy’s great-nephew continued in his message.
The young man, who does not offer more details about the dates or places where he was in Ukraine, predicted that this war “will determine the fate of democracy in this century”, before encouraging others to join the legion or in any other task that involves supporting Ukraine.
(With information from EFE)
