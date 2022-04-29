President Lasso accuses banker Fidel Egas of not paying taxes in Ecuador | Ecuador | News

President Guillermo Lasso accused banker Fidel Egas Grijalva this Thursday of not paying taxes in the country and not showing his solidarity during the pandemic.

During a public and televised intervention, the president mentioned Egas when he referred to the fact that there are people with few resources who showed their solidarity during the pandemic, but that they were not all.

“There are some rich people, owners of large banks, of companies in Ecuador who come to tell us that they have a tax residence in Spain and do not pay taxes in Ecuador. Those bad Ecuadorians have not contributed to this, the main work of the Government, because they are selfish, because they are not concerned about the well-being of the Ecuadorian people. Do you want to hear a name? I am going to tell you: Fidel Egas Grijalva,” said Lasso, who was accompanied by some of his ministers.

And the president went on to say that the banker “is the rich person who does not pay taxes in Ecuador and does not contribute to these efforts that today have achieved applause from the people and recognition from abroad.”

The accusation was made during the announcement that Ecuador will no longer require the mandatory use of the mask in open and closed spaces.

During that act, Lasso affirmed that the main work of this Government in eleven months has been saving lives, defending life and hope. “This is the project that has allowed the creation of 350,000 new suitable jobs, this is the work of eleven months that has allowed the private sector to sign investment contracts of more than $5,000 million,” he indicated.

With an energetic tone, the president said that this was fundamental despite the “selfishness of the rich who do not contribute to the development of the country, but who do earn money in Ecuador based on the efforts of all Ecuadorians.”

Egas is a shareholder of Banco Pichincha, the largest financial institution in Ecuador. He has a Twitter account where he regularly comments on current affairs and even complaints from bank customers.

During the morning, Egas played a trill with this message: “Lasso needs a Rabascall” (sic).

The posting was the same title of an article published by Roberto Aguilar in daily express and that he evaluated the Tuesday interview program that is done from Carondelet. (I)