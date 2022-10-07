News

President Luis Abinader seeks agreement with the business sector for a new salary increase

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, expressed this Thursday that he is willing to reach an agreement with the business sector to a new salary increase in the next few days.

“I also want an agreement with the business sector, work for a new raise in the next few days”, indicated the president after the statements issued by the president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), Pedro Brache, who assured that his proposal for a “voluntary salary increase” has been accepted in many companies.

In addition to this, the head of state asserted the central government’s commitment to “monitor the work environment and ensure compliance with ILO Convention 87 and 98 so that freedom of association is respected and so that the improvement of workers’ lives is achieved through collective bargaining”.

“The government that I have the honor to preside respects and assumes the so-called International Labor Standards so that not only social security, freedom of association and collective bargaining policies are in force; but also the eradication of the worst forms of child labor, gender equity, the unionization of farm workers and the free association of public employees”, he stated during his speech.

Likewise, during the fellowship lunch for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Classist Autonomous Trade Union Confederation (Casc), Abinader reiterated his “commitments contained in the Government Program that he offered the population to promote, submit and achieve a social security system that truly protects the citizen from the womb to the grave”.

