President Nayib Bukele spends $15.3 million to buy more bitcoin

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele announced this day the purchase of another 500 bitcoins in which he would have spent about $15.3 million.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 (El Salvador just bought low! 500 coins at an average dollar price of $30,744),” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

There is no official knowledge of the expenses, methods and commissions paid by the Salvadoran Government to supposedly acquire the bitcoins that it keeps in its reserve or if it has sold any of these.

To date, President Bukele has announced through his Twitter account the purchase of bitcoin on ten occasions, taking advantage of buying when the price was down.

The first of these purchases was on September 6 when he bought 200 Bitcoin worth $9.3 million when the cryptocurrency was valued at $46,700.

In total, it is estimated that the Salvadoran bitcoin reserve is 2,301 cryptocurrencies in which $100.3 million would have been spent. To date, these same bitcoins are worth $70.2 million, which is equivalent to a 30% devaluation (-$30.1 million).