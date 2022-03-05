President of Honduras Progreso reveals that Cristian Sacaza would become the most expensive transfer in Honduran football

2022-03-05

With 23 years, Christian Sacaza is close to becoming the next Honduran soccer export player, but before that he also has the opportunity to make an unprecedented event come true in the National League: becoming the most expensive signing in history. the born in Estaban River, Colon, has convinced with Honduras Progress in recent seasons, so much so that he even earned a place in the Honduran National Team although he has not been able to debut. Sacaza’s story: “They told me I would be a drug addict” who saw himto ’10’ rice cooker has scored three goals in the current Closurewhere it has been key for the 12 points of the progreseños in the first eight dates, thus forgetting the relegation and entering the league positions.

As he confessed to TEN the president of Honduras, Elijah Nazar, for Sacaza they have called the house on countless occasions, because being an extreme midfielder, creator, with a good punch and who also has a goal, has made him a headache for the teams in the National League, where it just debuted in 2020. “Cristian is unstoppable. He showed it this Thursday (2-1 vs Victoria) and he has done it against the greats. He is making a difference in the league. We have in our hands a couple of proposals for him, but since we have waited so long, we will give him a chance until the end of the tournament to choose the best one in May”, said Nazar. Immediately, the forged in Pinares of the Ascent League counts with two concrete offers from abroad, one in the MLS, whose club name was not disclosed, and another in America de Cali, one of the largest in Colombia, where it has agreed to carry out a test in May. But the most extravagant is the Social Life Sports Club, that having in command of the presidency the businessman louis cross, It has the economic position to pay millions of lempiras for its services.

“From Vida we have a formal written proposal with a stipulated amount that is quite high for local soccer, It would be the most expensive transfer in the National League. confessed the president of Honduras, who did not want to reveal the price of the possible signing. “I reserve the amount for myself, but it is even higher than what Honduras has received with international transfers,” said Nazar. Within the ceibeño team, Sacaza would have the possibility of being exported to European f́́útbol, ​​just as midfielder Luis Palma recently did, who is in the Greek Super League with Aris.