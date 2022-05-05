President of Mexico, López Obrador, begins an official tour of Central America in Guatemala – Prensa Libre

According to the Mexican ambassador, Romero Ruiz, the visit, which will include part of Friday, ratifies the importance that Mexico gives to relations with Guatemala, main southern border and destination of its exports with the Central American countries.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arrives this Thursday in Guatemala, at the start of his first official tour of Central America, to discuss border security and migration issues with the leaders.

López Obrador plans to arrive in the Guatemalan capital on Thursday afternoon to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei, and from this country he will depart for El Salvador, the second leg of his tour of the region, which will also take him to Honduras, Belize and later to Cuba.

Ruiz stated in a bulletin distributed by the diplomatic mission that the visit of the Mexican president It will be the opportunity to review issues of common interest in migratory matters, and cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Development Plan promoted by your country together with the international community.

agenda items

In addition to border security and migration, Giammattei and López Obrador will analyze the possibility of opening a new Mexican consulate, the railway interconnection and the streamlining of customs procedures, according to diplomatic sources.

They will also discuss the opening of new border crossings that allow to place the bilateral relationship to the challenges that the 21st century represents.

For Mexico, Guatemala represents its gateway to Central America and it is expected that the visit of its president will leave positive results, in addition to the strengthening of friendship and trust between the two countries which have signed more than 40 bilateral agreements.

The Mexican market is among one of the main destinations for Guatemalan exports, which in 2021 sold products to that country for US$592 million, but imports exceeded 2.8 billion dollars.

While Mexico’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reached last year almost US$200 million.

He presented proposals to Biden

In his morning show this Wednesday, López Obrador said that he had recently spoken with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on the programs for Central America, such as the migration issue.

“Like us, President Biden is convinced that the causes must be addressed, the causes must be produced, create employment in the countries of Central America”, express.

He added that Mexico told him that more should be invested in Central America and recalled that during the Donald Trump administration it was agreed to allocate US$4 billion for this plan.

This would help a lot “to keep people in their towns and they did not see the need to emigrate”, but that until now “practically nothing has been invested”.

He pointed out that another of Mexico’s proposals is that temporary work visas for Central America are increased, “because the US is short of labor.”

He stressed that part of his visit to Central America is to talk about certain programs implemented by Mexico in this region, since “Mexico is investing.”