President of the Cuban Baseball Federation: We intend to give continuity to the rapprochement with the MLB

The new president of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB), Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, offered this morning his first statements to the national and foreign pressin the Adolfo Luque room of the Latin American stadium.

“I assume this task with full responsibility, committed to the legacy of my predecessor, Higinio Vélez, and with the desire to support the development of national sports,” said Pérez Pardo, also a baseball commissioner.

reaffirmed the FCB’s claim to give continuity to the “respectful, ethical and professional approach achieved with the MLB”which had as its maximum expression the signing of the FCB-MLB agreement in December 2018.

He commented that although no sign of dialogue has been given by the MLBaspires to a stable and non-politicized relationship with it, which guarantees the natural flow of Cuban players to and from that circuit.

Regarding Cuban players in professional circuits, the federation pointed out that “We defend a respectful relationship with our players inserted in other leagues.

“Those who comply with what is established in the current immigration policy, and have so wished, have been able to join the National Series and in some cases the Cuba team, based on their performance and discipline.

“The what I know play in the MLB not constitute exceptions in the purpose of the FCB to summon Cuban players residing abroad for certain international commitments.

“The time has come, the calls will be designed based on the prominence of the event and the technical-tactical demands.

“The FCB consider evaluating both players reinserted in our national series and those who play full time abroad.

Regarding the Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players (ACPBP), he stated that said entity “It does not hide its markedly political and discriminatory purposes, alien to the precepts that govern the international sports movement.

The ACPBP openly declares its intention to usurp the role assigned to the FCB in terms of forming and endorsing the participation of teams from our country in international events, including the World Baseball Classic, contractually linked to the World Baseball and Softball Confederation.

Likewise, its promoters have created a media show, among them appear several of those who opposed the Agreement reached between the FCB and the MLB in 2018, and who later applauded its disqualification by Donald Trump.

We reject this new monstrosity created by enemies of the Revolution; we have the public support of the WBSC and other international organizations; and we warn that offering legitimacy to the ACPBP would set a disastrous precedent for the development of baseball worldwide.

Regarding the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) ratified that “we are united by long and fruitful working relationships, increased in recent years by its president Ricardo Fraccari and the unfortunately deceased Higinio Vélez Carrión.

In this sense, the FCB recognizes the permanent will of the WBSC to contribute to the development of Cuban baseball and considers it necessary to promote the realization of mutually advantageous projects.

For this reason, the signing of a collaboration agreement with the WBSC is assumed as a priority to strengthen joint work in the improvement of players, technicians and other specialists, among other areas of mutual interest.

Regarding the Caribbean Series and relations in the Caribbean region, the essential ideas were:



The FCB recognizes the Caribbean Series as a natural competitive setting for the champion of our National Series. Cuba was among the founding countries, it respects the history of the event and the competitive environment that distinguishes it.

The FCB defends Cuba’s right to full membership in the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC), rector of the Caribbean Series, and thus ratified it during the six interventions assumed as a guest between 2014 and 2019.

The FCB considers it important to increase links with the national federations and the professional leagues of the Caribbean region, to identify all the feasible areas of greater collaboration.

The Copabe Congress, scheduled for May 1 in Barranquilla, Colombia, will be a space to start this work.

When questioned by the press about the Caribbean Series to be organized by Venezuela, he said that “if this nation were invited to Cuba, our country would be grateful and would value the possibility of attending the event.”

Juan Reinaldo added that to contribute to the development of Cuban baseball and return to the stellar planes of past times, “everything must start from the implementation of the baseball strategycarried out through a popular consultation in 2019 and already in the process of being specified.

“Based on this strategy, it has been possible to equip the country to prepare for the National Series, go through the different levels of high performance, improve implements, working conditions from the base, in addition to facilitate the insertion of Cuban baseball players abroadwhich later translates into better results in international competitions”.

He insisted that the efforts are focused on guaranteeing the quality of the National Series, so that there is least possible exodus of players to other leagues.

He also specified that the next season should start in September. “At that point, many players must have completed their contracts abroad, except for those in Japan, which end between October and November.”

