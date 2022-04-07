President of the European Central Bank tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms but will continue to work from home.

“I am vaccinated and boostered, and my symptoms are reasonably mild,” Lagarde, 66, wrote on Twitter. “I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There will be no impact on the operations” of the European Central Bank.

The press conference he usually holds after the Frankfurt-based bank’s rate-setting council meeting will be held next Thursday, with the format to be decided in the coming days.

Meanwhile, several European nations have lifted nearly all of their restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are grappling with a spike in cases of the virus fueled by the contagious subvariant of omicron, BA.2.

Another tweet from Lagarde shows her speaking without a mask to European finance ministers at a meeting on Monday.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman said Thursday, a day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden without a mask.