President of the Marathon: “There should be no sanctions for us”

The president of Marathon, Orinson Amaya, reacted annoyed and blamed what happened on the Royal Spain in the disturbances that occurred last Saturday in the Morazan Stadium.

“Many times we have wanted to lead a relationship in harmony, but there are characters within its organization chart that poison any type of peace proposal. We will always bet on cordiality and respect between directives”, Orinson pointed out emphatically.

The Disciplinary Commission will meet no later than tomorrow (Tuesday) to resolve the case and within the scenarios that are handled are: temporary closure of up to 3 games of the stadium, economic fines of up to 100,000 lempiras and the loss of points for the Machine , since he was in charge of staging the match where the acts of vandalism by his fans took place, who invaded the field.

Regarding the punishment that Marathón could have, Amaya said: “The Marathón board of directors will be aware of what happens at the administrative level, since We cannot ignore that the Fenafuth is chaired by Real Spain, the League is chaired by Real Spain and that they have clear friendship with other entities linked to football”.

And he bluntly added: “There should be no sanctions for us, it is clear that Real Spain failed “.

Painful

It all started when the Marathón fans, dressed in black, entered the northern preference sector of the Morazán stadium. Seeing themselves organized inside the building they began with the songs.

Aurinegros fans from the box sector began to throw objects at this group and then came the lack of control that triggered the invasion of the field and the suspension of the game at minute 29.

The authorities of the National League have not wanted to issue a statement or its main directors refer to the issue, since they await the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission.