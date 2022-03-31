President of the Norwegian Federation protests for human rights in Qatar and secretary of Honduras came out in defense of FIFA and the Qatari government

2022-03-31

Lise Klavenessthe first president of the Norwegian Football Associationmade live an uncomfortable moment to the FIFA this Thursday during Congress held in Qatar. The former professional soccer player also gave a powerful speech to the stand at claim the labor rights of workers who were employed by the organizers of the World Cup, also defended the community LGBTQ+ who will face unusual situations in this international tournament. Lise stood up when stating that in 2010 “granted the World Cup in unacceptable conditions, the interests of football were not put first until years later. These basic rights were heard through outside voices, now FIFA addresses these issues, but there is much to be done. The injured workers or those who have died or survived must be taken care of, all of us must take the necessary measures to implement the change”, he expressed in front of all the members. And it is that the organization of this World Cup has been stained after an investigation by the The Guardian iwill report that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since the Gulf country was named host of the World Cup.

Lise said that “our members demand change, transparency, they want to make their voices heard. We cannot ignore this need for change and FIFA it has to say act and give an example of how this is seen in each Federation and Confederation”. “FIFA has to set an example, it has to lead and I am here as the first female president of the Norwegian Federation,” he said after recalling that the body “hesitated” before reacting with sanctions to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. “The stadiums will be empty if we ignore the urgency of this moment,” he said. HONDURAS ASKS FOR THE SPEECH AND DEFENDS QATAR AND ITS ORGANIZERS After the powerful and moving speech by Lise Klaveness, which was listened to carefully, the surprising moment was that after her intervention, the secretary of the Honduran Football Federation, José Ernesto Mejía, asked to speak and came out in defense of FIFA and the organizers in Qatar. “I had no intention of speaking here this morning, but it is important to dedicate a few words to it and refer to what our friend from Norway exposed and we perfectly understand the concern of our Norwegian friends, however this is not the lighthouse, it is not the moment and it is not It is the platform to discuss these issues,” he began by saying.