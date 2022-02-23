President of the United States announces sanctions against Russia and the sending of soldiers to Baltic countries for the Ukraine case | International | News

This Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russia and the transfer of US soldiers to the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), in response to the “beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Joining the measures adopted by the allies of the European Union (EU), Biden informed in a speech at the White House of the “first tranche of sanctions to impose costs on Russia and respond to its actions.”

“We are applying completely blocking sanctions on the two large Russian financial institutions, the VEB (one of the largest investment and development banks) and its military bank,” said the US president.

Likewise, the US is going to implement “global sanctions on Russian sovereign debt”. “It means that we have cut off the Russian government from Western funding,” Biden said.

In that sense, he explained that Russia will no longer be able to obtain funds from the West or trade its new debt in the markets of US allies.

In addition, Biden pointed out that, starting tomorrow, his country will impose sanctions on the Russian elites and their families, since, he assured, they are part of “the corrupt games of the Kremlin”, and he did not rule out expanding this punishment if Russia “continues with its aggression against Ukraine”.

In the military field, the US president authorized this Tuesday the transfer of US soldiers and military equipment, which is already in European bases, to the Baltic nations, without offering numbers.

“Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part, we have no intention of fighting Russia,” Biden said, stressing that the US and its allies will defend “every inch of NATO territory” in case of aggression. .

He explained that in recent months the US has coordinated with NATO and European partners to prepare its response to Russia.

The Russian Parliament on Tuesday formalized the recognition of the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, and authorized the sending of Russian troops to Donbas, less than 24 hours after Putin did so.

“Who in the name of the Lord thinks that Putin has the right to declare new countries on a territory that belongs to his neighbor? This is a flagrant violation of international law and requires a strong response from the international community.” (I)