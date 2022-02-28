President of Ukraine declined US offer to evacuate him: “The fight is here”

The government of United States has offered to help Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky escape from Kiev to avoid being captured or killed by Russian forces, but the politician has rejected the offer, according to multiple sources.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by an Intelligence official. United States who declared for Associated Press.

Meanwhile, sources of Washington Post point out that US representatives have spoken with Volodymyr Zelensky in recent days on security issues, including the safest places in which he could take refuge to ensure the continuity of the Government of Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian leader has so far refused to leave the capital and has stated that he is aware of the danger he runs by remaining in the country.

“According to our information, I am the number one target of the enemy. My family the second. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” said Zelensky himself in a speech to the nation.

Ensures that he will remain in the country

In the last few hours, the president has been seen in a video on Kyiv surrounded by some of his closest collaborators and promising that he will stay to defend the country’s independence.

This Thursday, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, had already said publicly that the US is aware of Zelenski’s situation and in contact with him to support him.

“We are not going to go into security issues, but we are in contact with President Zelensky and working to offer him a range of support,” he told reporters.

Russian forces continue to advance towards Kiev and in recent hours have seen heavy fighting with the Ukrainian Army on the outskirts of the capital, where repeated explosions have been heard.

(With information from EFE)

