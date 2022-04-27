President of Ukraine fears a new nuclear “catastrophe”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of “threatening humanity with a new nuclear catastrophe” for their military operations in the vicinity of atomic power plants, 36 years after the world’s biggest industrial disaster. Chernobyl story.

The “tragedy” claimed the lives of “tens of thousands of people” and, according to Zelensky, “it made the world aware of the dangers of reckless management of the peaceful atomic industry.”

One of the reactors at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded in 1986, causing the most serious nuclear accident in history, and the fear of a new disaster has been palpable since Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine on February 24th.

Russian forces controlled the old Chernobyl plant for weeks and also took over the Zaporizhia plant, the largest in Europewhich caused concern not only among the Ukrainian authorities and society but also internationally.

In fact, the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster coincided with a visit to the area by a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (Oeia), which aspires to be a guarantor of security in this type of facility also in a context of conflict.

Precisely, the general director of that organization, Rafael Grossi, pointed out that the level of radioactivity at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Chernobyl is “within normal.”

“The level of radioactivity, I would say, is within normal”Grossi declared during the inspection of these facilities, which were occupied by Russian troops from February 24 to the end of March.

“The levels [de radiactividad] they increased when the Russians brought heavy equipment to the area and when they left,” Grossi told reporters without offering precise figures and adding that the agency’s experts monitor the situation “on a daily basis.”

Hours earlier, the head of the Oiea he noted that the occupation of Chernobyl by Russian troops was “absolutely abnormal” and “very, very dangerous.”

Grossi was accompanied by a team of experts “to deliver vital equipment (dosimeters, protective suits, etc.), carry out radiological controls and others.”

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Oeia) Rafael Grossi said that the level of radioactivity at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Chernobyl is “within normal.” – Photo: AFP/ Genya Savilov

These experts must “fix the remote monitoring systems, which stopped transmitting data to the headquarters” of the organization in Vienna (Austria) shortly after the start of the war.

Located 150 km north of kyiv and close to the border with Belarus, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant fell into Russian hands on the first day of the invasion. It then suffered a power outage and its communication systems.

Since the withdrawal of Russian troops on March 31, the situation is gradually returning to normalaccording to the Oiea daily reports based on information from the Ukrainian regulator.

Russia warns of the “real” risk of a Third World War for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia warned of the “real” risk of a Third World War after senior US officials visited Ukraine and claimed that it could win the conflict with the “proper equipment.”

Faced with the unprecedented sanctions against Moscow by Western countries and their growing military support for Ukraine, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, warned that “the danger (of a world war) is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated. ”.

The official also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “appearing” to negotiate. “He is a good actor (…), if he observes himself carefully and carefully reads what he says, thousands of contradictions will be found,” he indicated.

“Goodwill has limits. And if it is not reciprocal, it does not contribute to the negotiation process (…). But we will continue to hold negotiations with the team sent by Zelensky,” he was quoted as saying by Russian agencies.

Since the beginning of the war, more than two months ago, Zelensky has incessantly asked his Western allies for heavy weapons in order to counter Russia’s theoretical military superiority.

The calls seem to have an echo. Several NATO countries have pledged in recent days to provide heavy weapons and equipment to Ukraine, despite Moscow’s protest.

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms.