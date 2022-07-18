President of Ukraine fires the head of security and the prosecutor for cases of treason in their agencies

Ukraine — As Russian security forces continue to push forward in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyfired the director of the country’s security service and its attorney general on Sunday, saying there are hundreds of legal proceedings for treason and collaboration with the enemy by people in their departments.

“In particular, more than 60 employees of the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office and Security Service have remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state.”Zelenskyy declared.

“A series of such crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state, and the recorded links between the Ukrainian security forces and the Russian special services, raise very serious questions about their respective leaders”he added.

fired the attorney general Iryna Venediktova and replaced her with his deputy attorney Oleksiy Symonenko. Also, he fired Ivan Bakanovthe head of the Ukrainian security service, known by its Ukrainian acronym SBU.

Bakanov was a friend of Zelenskyy for a long timeaccording to news agencies in the country.

Hours earlier, Russian missiles hit an industrial facility in Mykolaiv, a strategic city in southern Ukraine. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych It said the missiles hit a key shipbuilding center in the South Bug River estuary. There was no immediate information on deaths.

Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile attacks in recent weeks, an attempt by Moscow to soften Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian armed forces have said they aim to seize control of Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast up to the Romanian border. If successful, such an initiative would deal a crippling blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade, and allow Moscow to secure a land bridge to the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova, where a Russian military base is located.