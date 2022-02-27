President of Ukraine refuses to leave Kiev: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a trip”

Kyiv, Ukraine – “The fight is here.”

At a time when Russian troops were approaching the capital of Ukraine on Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting that drove residents of Kiev underground, the country’s president, VOlodimir Zelensky, he turned down an offer from the United States to be evacuated and insisted he would stay.

According to a senior US intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, the US government asked Zelensky to leave Kiev on Saturday, but the politician rejected the offer. The official said the Ukrainian president claimed “the fight is here” and that he needed anti-tank ammunition, not “a trip.”

It was unclear how far Russian soldiers have advanced. The Ukrainian authorities reported some successes in his defense, but the fighting continued in the capital. The skirmishes registered in the outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to open the way for the bulk of the contingent.

For his part, the Ukrainian Minister of Health reported on Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have died and more than 1,000 have been injured since the beginning of the offensive. It was unclear whether the data included both civilian and military casualties.

Ukrainian authorities say hundreds of Russian troops have been killed in the first days of fighting, but Moscow has provided no details.

A missile hit an apartment building on the southwestern edge of Kiev, near one of its two commercial airports, Mayor Vitali Klitchsko said. The projectile caused a hole in one of the sides of the building and destroyed houses on several floors. According to a rescuer, six civilians were injured.

The mayor extended the curfew decreed two days ago from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am (previously it was from 10:00 pm to 07:00 am) with immediate effect.

“All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s reconnaissance and sabotage groups,” Klitschko said.

Russia, for its part, maintains that its offensive is aimed solely at military targets, but the largest ground war in Europe since World War II has caused civilian casualties and injuries.

The conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes. United Nations officials said more than 120,000 fled to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations, and say the number could reach 4 million if the situation worsens.

Saturday’s street clashes follow two days of fighting that left hundreds dead and destroyed bridges, schools and residential buildings. US officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with his own regime.

In the confusion of the war, it was unclear which parts of the country are under Ukrainian control and which are in Russian hands. But both the Ukrainian and Western authorities have claimed that the army has managed to slow down the Russian advance.

The assault represented Putin’s boldest effort to date to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. The offensive triggered a wave of international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions on the Russian leader.

Zelensky offered fresh assurances Saturday that the army will stand up to the invasion. In a defiant video shot on a street in central Kiev, he said he was still in the city and denied claims that Ukrainian soldiers would lay down their arms.

“We are not going to lay down our arms. We will protect the country,” he stated. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is our land, our country, our children. And we will defend it.”

In another recording later in the day, the president assured that Moscow’s plan to take the Ukrainian capital quickly and install a front government had not been successful. In an emotional speech, he accused rival forces of targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.

Zelensky’s whereabouts have been a secret since he said Thursday during a conversation with European leaders that he was Russia’s number one target and that they might never see him alive again.

The United States and other global powers imposed the harshest sanctions on Russia as the invasion rippled through the global economy and energy supply, threatening to hit ordinary people even harder. Sports competitions moved to punish Russia, and the popular Eurovision song contest banned its participation in the May finals in Italy.

Despite everything, Russia remained impassive and vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded that it stop the attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops immediately. Although it was an expected response, Washington and its allies argued that the effort would expose Moscow’s international isolation. The result — 11 votes in favour, one against, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining — showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.

NATO, for its part, decided for the first time to mobilize part of its response force to protect its members in Eastern Europe. The alliance did not say how many troops it would send, but said it would be a land, sea and air operation.