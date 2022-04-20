President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says the “great battle” for Donbas has begun

Despite Russia’s multiple attacks on Ukrainian territory, now the battle would be concentrating on the eastern region known as Donbas, which has had an important participation and a historical conflict between the two peoples. The news was confirmed by President Volodímir Zelenski, who through a broadcast video stated that the national forces would be fighting the “great battle”.

“Now we can state that the Russian forces have begun the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” were the words of the Ukrainian president in the middle of his speech, affirming that the National Army would be fighting the battle to defend the Donets basin, as it is known.

“A very significant part of the Russian Army is now concentrated for this offensive. No matter how many military are thrown in there, we will fight, we will defend ourselves. We’ll do it every day.” Zelensky added, emphasizing the fight that will continue in the eastern zone and resuming his advanced speech without backing down, which he has maintained since the beginning of the war, facing the Russian threat.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s speech was joined by that of the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, who confirmed that the Ukrainian Army is fighting in Donbas and other surrounding regions. “This morning, along almost the entire front line in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers tried to break through our defenses… Our military is resisting.”assured the official, adding that in the midst of the battle, the Russians had only managed to win at two points on the line.

Shortly before, the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, Serguei Gaidai, also announced the start of the Russian offensive against eastern Ukraine. “This is hell. The offensive that we have been talking about for weeks has begun,” he said on Facebook. “There is fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, incessant fighting in other peaceful towns,” he claimed.

It should be remembered that since April 12 the Pentagon reported that Russia is reinforcing its troops around Donbas, especially near the strategic city of Izium, but has not yet launched an offensive to take full control of this region in eastern Ukraine.

“They are positioning themselves, they are focusing on Donbas,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. who ensured that Mariupol “it is still a disputed city”, although the fall of this strategic port seems imminent.

An official from the US Department of Defense mentioned a column of tanks north of Izium, made up of military and control commands, a helicopter maintenance support battalion and another infantry logistics battalion; however, from now on the Ukrainian defense would be at the forefront of this situation, fighting against the Russians.

However, before this warning, it was NATO that reported that Russia now wanted to take control of the area, known for having proclaimed itself in previous years as independent republics, Donbas and Luhansk, with the Russians at the head, which Russia recognized as independent and where it began to attack Ukraine at the beginning of the war.

“In the coming weeks we expect a Russian advance in the east and south of Ukraine to try to take control of all of Donbas (…) We are in a crucial phase of the war,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned at a press conference on the eve of a meeting of Alliance foreign ministers.

He added that “Russian troops left the kyiv region and northern Ukraine. (President) Vladimir Putin is moving a large number of troops east, towards Russia. They are going to rearm, receive reinforcements in order to launch a new highly concentrated offensive in the Donbas region.”

“It is in this region that most of the Ukrainian forces are concentrated”, the NATO official stressed at the time; however, from now on, according to the Ukrainian leaders, the great battle would be beginning in the area that had even been annexed by Moscow in 2014,

*With information from AFP.