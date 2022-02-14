President picks her up from home and takes the child to school

The gesture of the President of North Macedonia who showed up in an elementary school to accompany an 11-year-old girl bullied by her classmates.

Hand in hand with a little girl in front of the gates of the school like a father accompanying his daughter to school, so the President of North Macedonia he showed up in recent days in an elementary school in the city of Gostivar for accompany an 11-year-old girl whose family had publicly reported incidents of bullying against him related to down syndrome. The singular gesture obviously did not go unnoticed in the small Balkan state once part of Yugoslavia and President Stevo Pendarovski himself gave it wide prominence also on social networks as an example for everyone. “Prejudices in that context are the main obstacle to building a fair and just society for all. We are all equal in this society. I came here to lend my support and to raise awareness that inclusion is a fundamental principle.” , Pendarovski said in a statement.

The president of the Republic of North Macedonia then went to the house of the child on Monday and, after talking to the parents and bringing gifts to the little girl Embla Ademihe decided to accompany her to school in person stopping in front of the entrance gates. “The behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” said the Macedonian President speaking to Embla’s parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis. There is “a legal and moral obligation to provide inclusive education for all.” Children with disabilities deserve inclusion and access to education. We all need to show understanding, empathy and support for people with disabilities. Helping children like Embla will also help us learn from them how to sincerely rejoice, share and be in solidarity “added Pendarovski, reminding that children” should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome at school and in schoolyard. It is our obligation, as a state, but also as individuals, and the key element of this common mission is empathy. “