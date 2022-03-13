President Putin denounces violations of the Ukrainian forces | News

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, held a telephone meeting on Saturday with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in which the Russian dignitary expressed the existence of flagrant violations of the norms of international humanitarian law by part of the Ukrainian forces.

After the deployment of the Russian special military operation on Ukrainian territory, the head of state pointed out as irregularities on the part of Ukraine the extrajudicial executions of dissidents, the taking of hostages and the use of civilians as human shields.

Similarly, Vladimir Putin pointed out, like other violations in Ukraine, the distribution of heavy weapons in residential areas, near hospitals, schools, nurseries, among other spaces.

Replying to #OHCHR: Does using civilians as “human shields” (a favorite tactic among terrorists) comply with international law, and can it somehow be justified? Is that why the ���� military stops people from using the humanitarian routes? �� Full: https://t.co/W1UONkeRer pic.twitter.com/fz7WTeBhJ8 — Russian Mission in Geneva (@mission_russian)

March 11, 2022





“At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting rescue operations and intimidating civilians when they try to evacuate,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Vladimir Putin urged Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz to “influence the Kiev authorities to put an end to these criminal actions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The Kremlin insisted that the president “Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in detail about the recent series of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that took place in recent days in video format.”