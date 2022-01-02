President Putin instead of Mattarella gives the New Year’s speech in Italian: the video (parody) is viral

What would have been the New Year’s address to the Italians delivered by the Russian president Putin instead of Mattarella? In Russia, a successful comedy show produced this surreal hypotsi. Here is the result: what you hear is Putin’s real voice who, thanks to a particular software, speaks in Italian.

The broadcast in question is called “Hello, 2021!”. And like last year, Italian TV (more or less) is again the protagonist in Russia. Like December 31, 2020, the broadcast Vechernyj Urgant conducted by Ivan Urgant – who returns to transform himself into the conductor Giovanni Urgant – with a special episode greets the new year by giving a show that seems to be the synthesis of 70s and 80s Italian TV and music. Fictional characters and titles follow each other for an abundant hour. Judging by the tweets, the ‘hit’ “The boy with the station wagon” is particularly successful with which the Bionda Morta group earns a virtual standing ovation: “Bionda Morta immediately in Sanremo with The boy with the station wagon”, is the appeal that flies from one tweet to another.

The twist of Putin who makes the speech in Italian instead of Mattarella

In the program, there is space for the cameo of Ricchi e Poveri, of Fedez and Al Bano. The show ends with the president’s traditional message. It is not Sergio Mattarella who is speaking, however. Vladimir Putin is addressing the “highly esteemed Italian citizens”, who, with the help of technology and the virtual world, expresses himself in an almost flawless Italian. “Dear friends, the year 2021 is going away,” says Putin, while the Colosseum is in the background. “It was a year that was anything but easy, the difficulties we encountered made us even more united and compact. We have a very large, beautiful country. If we want to do something we will do it and we will do it, let’s raise our glasses together. I wish you a happy year 2022 ”. The video is already viral: uploaded to Youtube just 16 hours ago, it has already obtained almost a million views.

The show follows the extraordinary success of last year. «The show – he wrote Rolling Stones Italy – is halfway between the parody of the variety and of our country through the reproduction of stereotypes of the commercial TV of the 80s and a satire on the Russian mania for Italy, including old-fashioned melodic songs, it is entirely shot in our language: not only the texts of the conductors but also the advertisements and, above all, the songs adapted by the artists who wrote them, sometimes in an unlikely Italian in the sense but perfect at a musical level ».

The full episode of the Russian show “Hello, 2021!”