President Tunisia dissolves CSM, works on reorganization – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TUNIS, 06 FEB – Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to dissolve the High Council of the Judiciary, an independent body responsible for appointing judges, accusing it of being partial and serving unspecified interests.



“The CSM is a thing of the past from this moment,” the president said in a video released in the middle of the night, adding that he will issue a provisional decree for its reorganization. Saied, who took de facto full powers last July, accuses the Council of corruption and bias and of slowing down some procedures, including the investigation into the murders of left-wing activists in 2013.



According to observers, the president therefore targets the Islamic party Ennahdha, the first force in Parliament and in various governments since the 2011 Revolution. Saied has in fact concentrated all powers in his hands since last July 25, when he dismissed the premier and parliament froze, a decision described as a coup by Ennahdha and other opponents. Since then he has appointed a prime minister and a government but every decision is adopted by decree. In mid-December Saied announced his roadmap which includes a national online consultation until March 20, then a referendum on the constitution on July 25 and legislative elections in December. (HANDLE).

