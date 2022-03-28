President Ukraine accuses the West of cowardice; ask for more help

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused the West of cowardice as his country struggles to stem a Russian invasion, in an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to maintain defense in a conflict that has turned into a war of wear.

After US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian officials in Poland on Saturday, Zelenskyy lashed out at “ping-pong over who and how should provide aircraft and other defensive weapons” as Russian missiles kill and trap to civilians.

“I have spoken today with the defenders of Mariupol. I am in constant contact with them. His determination, heroism and steadfastness are extraordinary,” Zelenskyy said in a video message late Sunday, referring to the beleaguered southern city that has suffered some of the war’s harshest horrors and hardships. “I wish those who have spent 31 days thinking about how to deliver dozens of planes and tanks had 1% of their value.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her country had heard Biden “loud and clear.”

“Now, it’s up to all of us to stop Putin while he’s still local in Ukraine because this war is not just about Ukraine, it’s about an attack on democracy,” he said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day, has stalled at many points. Russia’s intention to quickly encircle the capital, kyiv, and force its surrender has run up against staunch Ukrainian resistance reinforced by weapons from the United States and other Western allies.

Also on Sunday, Zelenskyy signed a law that prohibits reporting on troop and equipment movements that have not been announced or approved by the military. Journalists who break the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

Britain’s Defense Ministry on Sunday reported Russian moves trying to encircle Ukrainian forces fighting in breakaway regions in the country’s east.

Moscow claims that its goal is to wrest the entire eastern Donbas region from Ukraine. The region has been partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. A top Russian military official said Friday that troops were being redirected east from other parts of the country.

The leader of a separatist-controlled area of ​​Donbas said on Sunday he wants to hold a vote on joining Russia, words that may signal a change in Russia’s position. Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said they would “soon” hold a referendum to become part of Russia.

Russia has supported separatist rebels in Lugansk and neighboring Donetsk since an insurgency broke out there shortly after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. In talks with Ukraine, Moscow is demanding kyiv recognize Donetsk’s independence and Luhansk.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of trying to split Ukraine into two, like North Korea and South Korea.

“The occupiers will try to bring the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement issued by the Defense Ministry. The official predicted that Ukrainian guerrillas would derail such plans.

Ukraine says that to defeat Russia, the West must provide it with fighter jets and not just missiles and other military hardware. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was canceled over NATO concerns of being drawn into a military conflict with Russia.

In his video message, Zelenskyy indignantly warned Moscow that it is sowing deep hatred of Russia among its population, while constant artillery fire and shelling reduce cities to rubble, kill civilians and force others to hide in shelters and look for water and food to survive.

“You are doing everything so that our people abandon the Russian language by themselves, because now the Russian language will only be associated with you, with your explosions and murders, with your crimes,” Zelenskyy said Saturday night in an impassioned message on video.

For his part, Biden ended his visit to Poland, where he met with Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers, visited US troops and saw refugees from the war. Before leaving he made a strong and very personal condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: “By God, this man cannot stay in power.”

The White House was quick to clarify that Biden was not calling for an immediate change of government in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the remarks, saying “it is not up to the president of the United States and it is not up to the Americans to decide who remains in power in Russia.”

A smell of chemicals was still in the air on Sunday morning as Lviv firefighters sprayed water on a burned area at an oil facility hit by the Russian attack.

A security guard at the site, Yaroslav Prokopiv, said he had seen three shells hit the site and destroy two crude oil tanks, although no one was injured.

“The third attack knocked me to the ground,” he said.

Russian attacks in quick succession rocked a city that has become a haven for some 200,000 people who have had to flee their homes. Lviv had largely been spared violence since the invasion began, although missiles hit an aircraft repair center near the main airport a week ago.

Near the site of the first impact, in the dark and crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block, Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old IT professional, said she couldn’t believe she had to hide again after fleeing the city of Kharkiv, in the northeast and one of the most heavily bombed in the war.

“We were on one side of the street and we saw it on the other side,” he said. “We saw fire. I said to my friend ‘What is this?’ Then we heard the sound of an explosion and breaking glass. We try to hide between buildings. I don’t know what the goal was.”

A nuclear research center in Kharkiv was again targeted by Russian shells and the fighting made it impossible to assess the damage, according to the Ukrainian nuclear monitoring agency.

Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under repeated artillery fire on its residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities have previously reported Russian shell damage to downtown buildings, but no radiation leaks have been detected. The International Atomic Energy Agency has noted that the nuclear material at the site is always subcritical and that the inventory of radioactive material is very small, which reduces the risks of radiation being released.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of the Ukrainian population. Of them, 3.8 million have fled the country, according to the United Nations. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.