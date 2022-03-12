President Vladimir Putin affirms that there are positive advances in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed this Friday that there are some positive advances in the negotiations established with Ukraine, after the special military operation for the defense of Donbas.

The statement by the head of state came during his meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko, in the Kremlin.

“I will inform you about the situation regarding Ukraine, about the progress of the negotiations, which are now taking place almost daily. There are some positive changes there, as our negotiators have informed me,” the president said.

For his part, Lukashenko explained that the special operation undertaken by Russia anticipated a planned attack on the Donbas region.

“I will say it again: they were not only going to attack in Donbas, but they had also prepared their positions for an attack on Belarus. And today, as I said yesterday, these foreign mercenaries are walking across the Belarusian border towards the Chernobyl plant,” said the head of state.

So far, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held three rounds of talks in Belarus, and the date and place of the fourth have not yet been confirmed.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.

President Putin announced the special military operation on February 24, emphasizing that the goal is the defense of citizens living in the Donbas territories, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

#Небензя: США путаются в показаниях насчет их вовлеченности в военно-биологическую деятельность на УреУ Замгоссекретаря Виктория Нуланд фактически подтвердила факт ведения в биолабораториях опасных исследований военной направленности в ходе слушаний в Конгрессе 8 марта. pic.twitter.com/itewysmRyX — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN)

March 11, 2022





Russia also warned that tests of a dangerous biological program were being carried out in Ukraine, after reporting the presence of some 30 biological laboratories in that nation, and that the United States (USA) spent more than 200 million dollars in its operation.

In turn, the US Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, acknowledged last Tuesday that there are biological laboratories in Ukraine, and that Washington preferred to hide them from Russia.