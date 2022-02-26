President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects proposal to leave Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal by the US government that he be evacuated from Kiev.

Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a trip,” according to a senior intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described the president as “encouraged.”

Invading Russian forces were laying siege to Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, apparently in an encirclement after a series of airstrikes on cities and military bases in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says it will look into Ukraine’s president’s offer to discuss non-aligned status for the country as Russia’s military offensive nears Kiev.

President Zelenskyy was willing to hold talks on the subject.

Asked about the Ukrainian president’s offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as “a move in a positive direction.”

“We have paid attention to that and now we have to analyze it,” the spokesman added in a teleconference with journalists.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Zelenskyy was “simply lying” by offering to discuss non-aligned status for his country.

At a press conference, Lavrov pointed out that the president “missed the opportunity” to discuss Kiev’s condition of neutrality when his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, proposed it to him.

Putin has argued that the West left him no choice but to invade the neighboring country by rejecting his request to leave it out of NATO.