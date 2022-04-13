President: We criticize Correa for intervening in justice and we criticize Lasso for not intervening in justice | Policy | News

Within the framework of a cabinet meeting in which one year after the triumph of the Guillermo Lasso-Alfredo Borrero binomial at the polls was recalled, on the night of last April 11, the president referred to the release of former vice president Jorge Glas, who has two firm sentences for corruption cases and a third on appeal.

“I would never agree with corruption, we have not agreed with corruption,” the president told his ministers of state. The video with his brief statements circulated among his contacts on the WhatsApp social network on the night of April 11.

Thus, he denied versions from some political sectors that there is an agreement with the Correistas so that they allow him to carry out his government plan and that some issues that are of interest to him passed through the approval or acquiescence.

“It amazes me that the Ecuadorian elite, especially high-level lawyers, with great political experience, university professors, say to me: ‘No, Guillermo, but what you argue about democracy as an essential value is independence of powers, yes, you are right, but not in this case’. Oh, not in this case? And who determines in which case yes and in which case no? We criticized (Rafael) Correa for intervening in justice and now we criticize Lasso for not intervening in justice”, he questioned.

Guillermo Lasso pointed out that he has no sympathy for Glas. “He has committed dishonest acts for which he has been sentenced, and I am not defaming him, said a judge, and sentenced him to eight years in prison. And personally, he has been a person who defamed me for fifteen years, who attacked my family, my children (…), but honestly, I have not come to this position carrying hatred or resentment against anyone in my backpack. … I don’t think you have to use power to hurt someone at all,” he said.

Glas, who was imprisoned in the Latacunga prison, was released on the morning of April 10 thanks to a controversial habeas corpus granted by a judge from Manglaralto, Santa Elena. Several government authorities have announced that the decision will be appealed. (I)