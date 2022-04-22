President Xi Jinping proposes global security mechanism | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed a mechanism to promote global security in the opening speech of the Boao Forum while urging the international community to cooperate in this direction.

During the event also known as the “Asian Davos”, the Asian president stated that: “We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We adhere to non-interference in the internal affairs of others and we equally respect the path of development that each one chooses for his country”.

The Chinese leader urged the international community to concentrate efforts on achieving both economic and political stability, as well as abandoning “cold war mentalities, unilateralism and bloc confrontation.”

Pdte of #China Xi Jinping proposed a new initiative to promote security around the world, advocated stability to overcome the pandemic, and reiterated rejection of unilateral sanctions and pressure tactics in his video speech at the Boao forum.

In this sense, the Head of State stated that: “We take the legitimate security concerns of all countries very seriously and we seek a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and not that each one seeks its own security at the expense of others. “.

Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, he stated that: “We remain committed to a common, comprehensive and cooperative vision to maintain peace and security. We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of each from them”.

Based on this, Xi Jinping ratified that the Asian giant advocates dialogue for the resolution of the conflict by stating that: “China supports all efforts that lead to a peaceful settlement of crises while opposing the imposition of sanctions unilateral”.

Likewise, he emphasized that Beijing is committed to international economic recovery by creating market opportunities for other nations while assuring that the Chinese economy is strong and resistant to the dynamics that may arise.