Presidential plane flies to Los Angeles, USA

Mexico City / 09.30.2022 15:35:00





The presidential plane “José María Morelos y Pavón” took off at approximately 1:05 p.m. on September 30, from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) bound for Los Angeles, to Victorcille Airport, Dand according to the website flightradar24.

For now, the authorities they have not yet given an official statement of the reason for the international flight of FAM3523. This is one more of the flights made by the presidential plane.

One of the last trips of the presidential plane was on August 30 of this year, to Guadalajara, Jalisco; as well as the one registered to the Yucatan Peninsula, carried out on October 15, 2021.

The flights are presented as part of the maintenance that the plane must perform a certain time.

The cost of maintaining the presidential plane amounts to three million 100 thousand 939.84 dollars and the update of the navigation database for the GPM team has been 93 thousand 481 dollars, according to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

Given this event, the fate of the presidential plane is uncertain and, according to the Federation Expenditure Budget Project (PPEF) for 2022, it has a cost of 5,792 million pesos.

