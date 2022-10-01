News

Presidential plane flies to Los Angeles, USA

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Mexico City /

The presidential plane “José María Morelos y Pavón” took off at approximately 1:05 p.m. on September 30, from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) bound for Los Angeles, to Victorcille Airport, Dand according to the website flightradar24.

For now, the authorities they have not yet given an official statement of the reason for the international flight of FAM3523. This is one more of the flights made by the presidential plane.

One of the last trips of the presidential plane was on August 30 of this year, to Guadalajara, Jalisco; as well as the one registered to the Yucatan Peninsula, carried out on October 15, 2021.

The flights are presented as part of the maintenance that the plane must perform a certain time.

The cost of maintaining the presidential plane amounts to three million 100 thousand 939.84 dollars and the update of the navigation database for the GPM team has been 93 thousand 481 dollars, according to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

Given this event, the fate of the presidential plane is uncertain and, according to the Federation Expenditure Budget Project (PPEF) for 2022, it has a cost of 5,792 million pesos.

EHR

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Drug trafficking, more alive than ever,” says author of “The Lawyer of the Mafia

8 mins ago

US fined for breaking blockade on Cuba, Russia will describe attacks against its new territories as aggression, Hurricane Ian leaves dead in Florida, López Obrador confirms cyberattack › Hilo Directo › Granma

19 mins ago

North Korea | The Peruvian lawyer who has the challenge of dealing with the Kim Jong-un regime | Elizabeth Salmon | INTERVIEW | UN | Human Rights | ecpm | WORLD

30 mins ago

She ended her relationship with a boy from the United States for an unusual comment: “All because I’m Latina”

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button