Presidents agree actions | Daily Listin

The presidents of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, and from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen meeting at the Alliance for Development in Democracy, in the city of San José, Costa Rica, signed the Declaration of San José, where they reiterate their willingness to work on promoting of concrete actions for the economic growth of their peoples, based on respect for human rights, sustainability and democratic values.

Also, in the sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, the fight against climate change, attention to the health needs of its peoples, the creation of decent jobs, under the undeniable premise that today’s actions will shape tomorrow’s realities.

Trade and investment

In this sense, after the signing of the Declaration of San José, the leaders of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama declared regarding trade and investment that they consider the strengthening of regional supply chains a priority.

They also committed to guaranteeing public policies in their States that promote shared investment objectives, that foster a strategic alliance to increase trade flows.

“For this reason, we reiterate our commitment to move forward with the fulfillment of the purposes established in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Ministers of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Panama, in December 2021”, express.

Alliance with the US

Similarly, they recognize the United States of America as a strategic ally of this Alliance, with whom the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama share the common objectives of strengthening, in democracy and freedom, competitiveness, socioeconomic development and job creation. through trade and investment.

“In this context, we communicate the agreement reached with the United States of America, to work together to strengthen our economic integration, promote greater trade and investment flows, reduce vulnerabilities present in supply chains and take advantage of optimum of the geographical proximity of our markets, and the coincidence of interests between our nations”, specifies the manuscript.

Formation of working group

They indicate in the document that for this, they have formed a working group between the four countries, in which they will analyze the implementation of specific proposals that allow them to insert themselves more efficiently in the supply chains of companies of American origin, especially in key areas of the manufacturing and services sectors, with a view to boosting their growth and the positive impact that this causes in the promotion of sustainable, inclusive and resilient development objectives.

In point 17 of the Declaration, it was also agreed to request multilateral organizations to establish rapid emergency lines and debt guarantee mechanisms to solve the financing of the different countries in times of crisis.

In addition, promote the establishment of lines and/or financing to local governments and public institutions not belonging to central governments, without sovereign guarantee. “Likewise, it is agreed to request debt relief lines from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for middle-income countries, in order to promote debt sustainability over time.”

Use of force in Ukraine

The three countries condemned the use of force and the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia’s offensive, which poses a serious threat to international peace and security and contravenes the United Nations Charter, resolutions of its General Assembly and international law.

“We support the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in his call for an end to hostilities, and for the application of moderation and reason to be promoted,” the document says.

They also added that “we reiterate that dialogue and negotiation, accompanied by respect for the letter and spirit of the UN Charter, International Law, as well as International Humanitarian Law, constitute the only guarantee for a lasting solution to the conflict that today afflicts Eastern Europe and for the protection of the population affected by the conflict”.

FIGURES

Trip.

Abinader arrived in Costa Rica yesterday at 10:29 in the morning, Dominican time (8:29, local time), and was scheduled to return to the country at 10:00 at night.

Delegation.

He traveled accompanied by the finance ministers; Jochi Vicente; of Foreign Relations, Roberto Álvarez, and of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, and the head of the Presidential Cabinet, Eilyn Beltrán, as well as a delegation of businessmen.