Presnel Kimpembe goes crazy and attacks the referee without taking a yellow (video)

the PSG beat Stade Brestois this Saturday in Ligue 1. A narrow victory with a score of 1 goal to 0 thanks to a magnificent goal from Neymar Jr. The Brazilian took over a well-felt pass from Leo Messi in a good way. The former Barca proves that he is still in very good shape and is turning into a real attacking leader of the capital club. But against the Bretons, the Parisians struggled to finish the match at a high level. The Champions League meeting in the week against Juve undoubtedly did a lot in the physical difficulties of PSG.

Especially since Christophe Galtier had not turned much against Brest. The MNM was there, as were Vitinha and Marco Verratti. In defense, Danilo, Sergio Ramos Presnel Kimpembe were in the game. Moreover, the world champion had a difficult meeting.

Miraculous Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe is making a very good start to the season. But this afternoon against Stade Brestois, the French defender missed it completely. He was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma after conceding a penalty saved by the Italian goalkeeper. Subsequently, when he was already warned, Kimpembe dropped a huge tackle on a Brestois and then put his hands on the referee of the game. But he will not have received a second yellow card, which nevertheless seemed obvious.

We let you enjoy:

The Web reacts

Inevitably, this action by Kimpembe against Stade Brestois caused a lot of talk on social networks.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“Remember that Kimpembe didn’t first take a second yellow on his tackle AND didn’t take a second yellow on that. We understand Der Zakarian who says “if it’s us he’s out, but it’s Paris “You are there shame LFP…”

“Kimpembe always does something stupid to piss me off and ends me in a nutshell…”

“Kimpembe is one of the most overrated defenders I have ever seen.”

“So the Kimpembe does not take a yellow 2nd therefore meaning of red? When he should have even taken it on the fault? Curious”

“Kimpembe who simulates the injury to avoid the red”

“Too bad for Brest who deserved better and let their chance pass. Oh and if not, how is there no card for Kimpembe there?”

“Kimpembe who does not take red when there is a second yellow on the fault and behind it confuses the referee. Brest does the same thing the player is expelled directly…”

“The penalty for Brest is frankly borderline. Moreover, to say that Paris is advantaged by the arbitration not because when you take a yellow by mistake it puts you at a disadvantage. Even if I agree Kimpembe must take red.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













