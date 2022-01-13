Press conference, MAITLAND-NILES: “Champions goal. We have to change mentality, Oliveira and I are here to help”

Official since last Saturday, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already made his debut with the jersey of Rome on the occasion of the match against Juventus. Today the winger, who can also play in midfield, spoke at the conference from the press room of the “Fulvio Bernardini” from Trigoria.

The General Manager Tiago Pinto: “Hello everyone, Happy New Year. It’s a pleasure to see us here, even though we have so many problems with Covid-19. I won’t answer your questions, at the end of the market we will have the opportunity to clarify the market situations. Today I’m glad. say 2-3 important things. Maitland-Niles is a player ready to help the team right away, you know that the January transfer market must also be like this. He is young, can play in multiple roles and comes from a demanding league like the Premier League. I am also pleased to say that he helped me so much to make this negotiation possible, his desire to come to Italy and to Rome was so great that it helped us a lot “.

Maitland-Niles’ intervention:

Given the formula of your move to Roma, do you feel you are passing through Serie A in Roma or do you think at this stage of your career you can stay for a few years?

“Right now I prefer to focus on the present rather than on my contract. I am focused on myself, on the club and above all on achieving the objectives that Roma are pursuing at this moment which is a placement in the top four.”

You immediately met the two faces of Roma in the match against Juventus. What idea did you have of those 7 minutes and the contradictions you could measure in your first 90 minutes with Roma in Serie A?

“The ups and downs are part of football, those 7 minutes cost us dearly and the victory. There was a drop in concentration. We have to work in this sense to change our mentality, to have regularity and concentration for 90 ‘plus any recovery time. This goal can only be achieved by working together “.

What is your opinion on Serie A?

“Serie A is a very important championship, a little different from the Premier, more tactical and it also seemed very technical to me. As the first game showed, it’s a championship in which you have to keep your concentration very high from the first to the last minute. “.

Like Mourinho, who criticized the team’s lack of winning mentality, did you also recognize this lack? Can you and Sergio Oliveira help develop this winning mentality that the team lacks?

“Yes, of course. I am convinced that both Sergio Oliveira and I have the ability to transmit this will and to help the team to be able to win games together. Football is about this: winning games is what the club asks of us. and the coach. If we don’t win we are not happy, which is why we must return to winning as soon as possible to smile and be happy again. “

You are the third English player in Rome, did this influence your choice? Did you know Abraham and Smalling? A curiosity: on the pitch and in the locker room do you speak in English or do you train in Italian and you get help from the translator?

“I knew Tammy (Abraham, ed) before arriving here, I didn’t know Chris (Smalling, ed) so well and I had the pleasure of knowing him here. I understand the language of football, even if the coach speaks Italian I can follow his instructions because I am able to contextualize them. Claudio (the translator, editor’s note) gives me a hand for the nuances “.

What’s your biggest feature? Where do you need to improve the most?

“I believe I am a versatile player, with good running and a lot of energy on the pitch. I am fast, strong, technically skilled and with a good reading of the game. Now it is a question of putting all these qualities into practice so that my performances are always of a high level. I can improve the regularity of performance that allows me to always have excellent performances, not to be satisfied with sufficient performances and to ensure that every action can be incisive “.

How were these first days of training on the pitch? The relationship with your teammates? How does Mourinho work?

“The first day in particular was hectic, there were so many things to do and fix. I only had one training session before playing the first game, which I wanted to play because I came here for this. The relationship with teammates and with the team. The coach has grown stronger, we know each other better and the coach has also been able to see me at work and has been able to see my qualities both in the defensive phase and in the proactive phase. “