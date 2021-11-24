Press conference, MOURINHO: “Tomorrow a final, Zaniolo the owner. Happy with Abraham, possible recovery of Viña and Calafiori”

DA TRIGORIA MDR – Between the victory at Genoa and the commitment with Turin during the championship weekend, the Rome tomorrow night it will host it at the Olympic Stadium Zorya in Conference League. On the eve of the challenge, later morning workout, José Mourinho spoke from the press room of “Fulvio Bernardini” from Trigoria, accompanied by midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Mourinho’s intervention:

It is a group that has become complicated. What is the significance of this match for you?

“It’s very simple: if we win we are in, if we lose we are out. A draw leaves everything open, fate would still be in our hands and we should win the last one in Bulgaria. It means that it is a final for us and for them. It is a final. important game because I know it will be very hard for us to continue for many months in the league and Conference League but it is a problem we want to have. For this reason we will play with the utmost strength tomorrow to try to win. “

At the end of the game on Sunday, he said that Zaniolo will play tomorrow, with Turin or both. What do you expect from Zaniolo’s match tomorrow?

“I do not expect anything in particular from Zaniolo’s match, I expect everything from the team. As a team we won well against Genoa and tomorrow as a team we have to play and do everything to win. I do not expect anything different from him compared to what I expect from everyone else. From the way he celebrated with Genoa it’s as if he played 90 minutes like everyone else. I expect a team player, but I don’t expect anything from Zaniolo from an individual point of view. “

Rui Patricio is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Usually in cup matches the goalkeeper rests, will you confirm him in the cup?

“Yes. It is not Rui in the best goalkeepers in the league, but it is us as a team who by taking 3 goals in Venice and Verona manage to be among the best teams from the point of view of defensive performance. Then it depends on the situation. Fuzato is working in a good way. absolutely fantastic: it wouldn’t be a problem if he had to play in the league or cup, it wouldn’t be a sleepless night for me, I have total faith in him and he’s an option. Play Rui tomorrow. “

Are you satisfied with Abraham? What are you working on to improve your aim?

“I’m happy with him. When you are a striker of a team that creates a lot and that by philosophy and principle is offensive, you usually have the possibility of scoring more. But he works hard for the team, he helps a lot in this construction. problem, at the moment I’m happy with him. He is a team player, even defensively the way of analyzing opponents, closing spaces and pressing is more of a team player and has learned to have another dimension in this sense that maybe he didn’t have before. Obviously I think sooner or later more goals will come and afterwards he will have everything: teamwork and individual situation to score more. I’m not worried. He had a small decline after a start that affected everyone and even the fans . But it is a normal decline even after an injury with England, he has played 2 or 3 games with some limitations. Play tomorrow. If it can help: Zaniolo, Abraham and Rui Patricio play, 8 “missing.

I was interested in the dynamics in these last two games, not so much for the 3-man defense but for the midfield with 3 closest players even in the non-possession phase. Is the 3-a-side defensive line experiment limited to emergencies or can it be repeated?

“I don’t like playing 5s because one thing is a concept of 3 another of 5. We lost all left backs. At that moment there is the possibility of playing 3 with El Shaarawy who is not a full back and who is not for the team playing 5-a-side where the wings are basic full-backs, we found this solution that went very well in terms of play, which did not go well in Venice in terms of results but went well in Genoa. The squad is not built to play 3: if you build a team of 3 you not only have 4 central defenders and 4 players as offensive wings. But we played like this and the players made an effort to adapt, it is not a good dynamic for everyone but for some it is . Maybe it’s an option to have in your pocket. When we get all the players back, the goal will be to go back to the game model we wanted to develop. In an emergency we have been forced to develop this, I’m happy because I see it well and the players are happy. For El Shaarawy it is much easier to play winger in a 4-3-3 and it is more difficult in this system, for someone else it is easier. We will seek balance “.

Are you playing 4 tomorrow?

“I can tell you the fourth player who will play, Veretout, not the system”.

Can the two left backs recover?

“They trained with the team, now we have a meeting with everyone to decide. As we decided for Smalling before traveling to Genoa, this afternoon we will decide. They are there, today they trained with the team for the first time and I think it is possible” .

She said it’s not the season to clearly attack goals but it can be important to understand and said she understood more than 2-3 months ago. What did you understand the most now?

“I know my players better. El Shaarawy played in that position that I thought was impossible. Last year I saw a player with ups and downs, with physical problems, with problems adapting to a high intensity of play. I always thought it was. a quality player and attacking winger, to play a game, stand on the bench and get in. He has had an evolution of where he plays for 90 minutes and saved the only opportunity that the Genoa has had. It’s an El Shaarawy I’ve never met. It’s 3-4-5 months, sometimes it takes years, and you find something new in the players. “

Can you tell us about tomorrow’s match?

“They are not unknown teams. We have seen all the league and cup matches, we know the coach and the team dynamics. It is not by not respecting these opponents and not working as we always do that we can win these matches. Respect is always there. and also in this case “.

As he leaves the press room they ask him for the fifth owner e Mourinho answers: “Mancini”.

Veretout’s intervention:

How are you experiencing the game?

“We know it is very important to us, we play the Conference to win and losing tomorrow means we are out. We play like it was a final with enthusiasm to win the game.”

When you got here your goal was to win back the national team and you succeeded. What is your goal and are you planning to renew with Roma?

“The first goal is to do great things with Roma and go to the national team. I’m happy to go to the national team, now I want to win something also with Roma and get as high as possible. My agent and the director talk, the club knows what should I do, I’m a Roma fan and I want to stay here “.

With this new game system you have almost played like a director. How do you find yourself doing the first setup, playing almost 3? Is this a position you are working on?

“I feel good, I did it in Florence for a year. I can play and I also like to play a mezzala because I can go further, make a difference and go deep. But I also like playing midfielder: I always touch the ball, I help it. defense. I play the role that the coach asks of me and if he asks me to play the halfback I do it. “

On Sunday due to disqualification you will miss the first league match. Could playing all games be a handicap for you in midfield?

“I have started the championship well, in the last month I have not played as before but it is difficult to play all the games. Certainly as players we want to play all of them. Now I have recovered very well and I am physically much better than a month ago. I’m sorry not to play. Sunday, but let’s think about tomorrow’s match and then there will be a little rest for me and Bologna to follow. I’m sorry not to help the team on Sunday, but we are focused on tomorrow which is a final for us and we want to play a great match. “