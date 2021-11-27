“Press conferences are not enough”. Why the premier never goes to talk – Libero Quotidiano





Lilli Gruber, conductor of Half past eight on La7 since 2008, he has been in bookstores with his latest work published by Rizzoli The war inside. Martha Gellhorn and the duty of truth, and in an interview with Daily fact reveals that “In studio” has “no difficulty” in managing the confrontation. “In preparing the episodes, I find it difficult for certain personalities – not just politicians – to decide the context of the interview”, adds Gruber, “for example by trying to impose who the other guests should be. Half past eight it is invariably trimmed, sometimes at the cost of exhausting and useless discussions: mine is a news program, not an à la carte menu “.





Then the thrust to the Prime Minister Mario Draghi who does not go on TV and does not give interviews: “Less is more, say the British: he probably thinks he is more effective this way. As a journalist, however, not only would I like to be able to interview him, but I believe that comparison with the free press is important for a head of government: the rare press conferences are not enough. Let’s say we accept the temporary unavailability of our premier as one of the many sacrifices imposed by the pandemic“.





Finally the presenter of Half past eight reveals how he convinced her husband Jacques, always very reserved, to be interviewed in a chapter of the book: “Come Sheherazade: creating the atmosphere of a evening of wine and stories. Only instead of telling the stories myself, I made him tell them. He was AFP war correspondent for 30 years in Chad, Iran, Beirut, Baghdad (where we met) and Sarajevo. Adventures worthy of an Ian Fleming novel have emerged: it is the longest chapter in the book. Some events I did not know and after twenty years of marriage it is a great gift that your husband still manages to surprise you “.



