Press release of the Council of Ministers n. 67

The Council of Ministers met on Thursday 17 March 2022, at 3.50 pm at Palazzo Chigi, under the chairmanship of President Mario Draghi. Secretary, the Undersecretary to the Presidency Roberto Garofoli.

*****

COVID-19, OVERCOMING THE EMERGENTIAL PHASE

Urgent measures to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency (decree-law)

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Mario Draghi, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini and the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, approved a decree-law that introduces urgent provisions for overcoming the contrast to the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency.

The provision establishes:

obligation to wear masks: the obligation to wear ffp2 masks in indoor environments such as means of transport and places where shows open to the public are held until 30 April. In the workplace, on the other hand, it will be sufficient to wear respiratory protection devices; end of the system of colored zones; sports facilities capacities: 100% return outdoors and indoors from 1 April; protocols and guidelines: any protocols and guidelines will be adopted by order of the Minister of Health.

The Covid-19 state of emergency will end on March 31.

The path for the gradual return to the ordinary involves some steps

end of the system of colored zones

gradual overcoming of the green pass

elimination of precautionary quarantines

Access to the workplace

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the Green Pass Base for which the obligation has been eliminated from 1 May

Until December 31, 2022 the vaccination obligation remains with suspension from work for health professions and workers in hospitals and nursing homes; until the same date, the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards (today 2Gplus).

School

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of the appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of the appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Covid staff

The emergency staff is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022. An additional 204 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

Emergency structures

The decree also establishes

Head of Civil Protection : cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy

: cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy Extraordinary commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency COVID-19: a Unit has been set up for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which will coordinate with the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the functions

*****

CORPORATE CRISIS CODE

Amendments to the code of business crisis and insolvency referred to in legislative decree 12 January 2019, number 14, in implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/1023 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019, concerning preventive restructuring frameworks , discharge and disqualifications, and measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of restructuring, insolvency and discharge procedures, and amending Directive (EU) 2017/1132 (Restructuring and Insolvency Directive) (Legislative Decree – preliminary examination)

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Mario Draghi and the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, approved, in preliminary examination, a legislative decree that introduces changes to the code of the business crisis and insolvency referred to in the legislative decree 12 January 2019, number 14, in implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/1023 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019, concerning preventive restructuring frameworks, debt relief and disqualifications, and measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of restructuring, insolvency and debt relief, and amending Directive (EU) 2017/1132 (Restructuring and Insolvency Directive).

*****

PERMANENT REPRESENTATIONS IN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, approved the establishment of the Permanent Representation of Italy, with the rank of Embassy, ​​at the United Nations Education Organization, the science and culture (UNESCO) in Paris.

*****

INFORMATION NOTICES

The Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion Mara Carfagna provided information on the identification of the thematic areas and strategic objectives relating to the 2021-2027 programming of the Development and Cohesion Fund, prepared in implementation of the provisions of the article 1, paragraph 178, letter b), of law no. 178.

*****

CIVIL PROTECTION RESOLUTIONS

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of President Mario Draghi, resolved:

the additional allocation of 12 million euros for the implementation of the interventions following the events taking place in the territory of Ukraine;

the additional allocation of 30 million euros for the implementation of interventions in relation to the need to ensure relief and assistance to the Ukrainian population on the national territory as a result of the serious international crisis in progress;

the further allocation of 173 million euros for the continuation of the implementation of the first interventions aimed at overcoming the serious situation resulting from the exceptional seismic events which, starting from 24 August 2016, affected the territory of the Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria;

the extension, for twelve months, of the state of emergency already approved as a result of the meteorological events that occurred on 2 and 3 October 2020 in the territory of the municipalities of Cogne, Aymavilles, Gressoney-La Trinitè, Gressoney Saint – Jean , of Gaby, of Issime, of Fontainemore, of Lillianes, of Perloz, of Point-Saint Martin, of Bard, of Donnas, of Hone, of Champorcher and of Pontboset, in the Region of Aosta Valley;

the extension, for twelve months, of the state of emergency already approved as a result of the meteorological events that occurred from 2 to 5 October 2020 in the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, Como, Lecco, Pavia, di Sondrio and Varese;

the extension, for twelve months, of the state of emergency already resolved as a consequence of the meteorological events that occurred in the days from 20 to 23 November 2020 in the Ionian area of ​​the provinces of Cosenza and Crotone;

the extension, for twelve months, of the state of emergency already approved as a result of the meteorological events that occurred from 2 to 4 October 2020 in the municipalities of Andalo, Arco, Bleggio Superiore, Bocenago, Borgo Lares , of Bresimo, of Caderzone Terme, of Caldes, of Carisolo, of Cavenide, of Cavinazza, of Cis, of Comano Terme, of Commezzadura, of Croviana, of Dimaro Folgarida, of Drena, of Dro, of Fiavè, of Giustino, of Ledro, di Livo, di Madruzzo, di Malè, di Massimeno, di Mezzana, di Molveno, di Nago-Torbole, di Ossana, di Pelo, di Pellizzano, di Pelugo, di Pinzolo, di Strembo, di Rabbi, di Rumo, di Tenno, Terzolas, Tione di Trento, Tre Ville, Vallelaghi, Vermiglio, Porte di Rendena, Riva del Garda, San Lorenzo Dorsino, Sella Giudicarie, Spiazzo and Stenico of the autonomous Province of Trento.

*****

APPOINTMENTS

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, approved the appointment, starting from 1 March 2022, of dr. Carlo Renoldi, ordinary magistrate currently Counselor of the Court of Cassation, Head of the Department of Penitentiary Administration.

*****

The Council of Ministers ended at 5.40 pm.