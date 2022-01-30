Pressing on Putin and flights to Kiev: Europe moves to Ukraine

A phone call lasting more than an hour by Emmanuel Macron from the Elysée; another in the coming days by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; a similar initiative announced by the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will first pass through Kiev, where they are disappointed and annoyed by Germany’s overprudent attitude towards their potential Russian aggressor: in short, European diplomacy (with the unsurprising absence of Italy) tries to shake off the numbness shown in these tense weeks of Ukrainian crisis, picks up the phone and talks to Vladimir Putin. It does so – and this too is anything but a surprise – in no particular order, confirming that the sensitivities in the Old Continent are very different, but it does so.

Macron’s initiative – who holds the rotating presidency of the European Union – was eagerly awaited. The French president has always kept a door open to dialogue with Moscow, even in the most difficult moments. He did so again this time, without thereby failing in the principles of belonging to a Western alliance whose unity Putin is putting to the test. Macron is aware of the gravity of the absence of the EU from the tables in which the Kremlin expects even the consolidated geostrategic balances in Europe to be re-discussed, not to mention the delicate question of gas supplies. He therefore proposed himself as a mediator with the Russians, who until now have instead favored a direct relationship with the Americans as if to recall their anti-historical claim to return to divide Europe with them into areas of influence. Putin agreed with him on the need to work to lower tensions. In February, it was announced, talks between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for a ceasefire in the Donbass will continue in Berlin.

At the same time, however, the French president announced that his country will be at the forefront of an upcoming NATO military mission in Romania. The sending of hundreds of men to Bucharest is an initiative with a precise meaning: not only because by doing so France confirms that it wants to play a priority role in European defense, but also because Romania, together with Bulgaria, was one of the two. NATO member countries from which Putin instead demanded a withdrawal of forces “to meet Russia’s security needs”. The French troops will join the American ones (less than ten thousand men in all, little compared to the over one hundred thousand that Putin has already deployed on the border with Ukraine) that President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will soon send to Eastern European countries to reassure them of the will to protect them.

Anticipating the topics of his conversation with Putin, British Prime Minister Johnson urged the Russian leader “to take a step back” from Ukraine, and guaranteed that London will do its part “to speed up diplomatic efforts and increase deterrence for the purpose. to avoid bloodshed in Europe “. The meeting, announced for February 7, between Biden and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be very important: Germany is in fact limiting its support to Kiev to a minimum, which is explained by the desire not to undermine relations. trading with Moscow. Biden, however, insists that Berlin block the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline should the crisis worsen.

In all of this, it is, paradoxically, Ukraine that calls for calm. President Volodymyr Zelensky reminds allies that his compatriots are not giving in to panic and that there is no need to feed him with alarmist initiatives such as the recall of diplomats from Kiev. Zelensky wants to see Moscow’s bluff: he keeps his army ready, but bets that in the end Putin will be content with what he has already achieved, which is to effectively re-establish Russian influence in Eastern Europe by forcing Westerners to react to his moves.