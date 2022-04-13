Prestigious award to the Internal Medicine of the Cremona ASST

CREMONA – In recent months, the UO of Internal Medicine of the Asst of Cremona has been awarded the FADOI Award for the best research centers 2021awarded by the Federation of Associations of Internal Medicine Managers, established in 1995 to promote the development of medical-scientific knowledge and clinical research in the field of Internal Medicine.

Doctor Matteo Giorgi Pierfranceschi

As he explains Matteo Giorgi Pierfranceschi, head of the UO of Internal Medicine of the Asst of Cremona, “it is a recognition of the commitment made during a spontaneous multicentric researchwhich had as its theme the prophylaxis against venous thromboembolism in the internist patient, who presents a risk at least eight times higher than the ordinary population “.

The research carried out on a national scale involved 36 operating units of internal medicine, divided into two groups. «Ours was defined as“ clinical judgment ”- explains the head physician – he therefore had the task of choosing whether or not to practice antithrombotic prophylaxis. We made this assessment based on our experience, evaluating the risk factors from the patient’s medical history ».

The FADOI award is a recognition of the commitment and quality of the data provided: “There are tools to estimate the need for antithrombotic prophylaxis in these patients: the purpose of the study was to evaluate its efficacy.“. To this is added a further recognition of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (ANMCO) for another study carried out in the field of venous thromboembolism.

“The medicine of Cremona is actively involved in the field of research – says Giorgi Pierfranceschi – to make its own contribution to the practical development and improvement of the clinic”.

This goes hand in hand with the ordinary activity in the ward where the hospitalization can count on a total of 58 beds, used for multi-pathological patients with a rather advanced average age that is around 77 years old. As is well known, chronic pathologies in elderly people tend to add up and generate problems that must be evaluated in a global perspective», Continues the head physician. “This is the task of the internist, who is able to take stock of the various chronic and acute situations, to offer appropriate care and services to the case”.