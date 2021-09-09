‘Pretending horny with Anne Hathaway was hard work’

Sex is one of the most important elements of Love & Other Remedies: the 2011 film with Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway plays a lot on the complicity and understanding between the two protagonists in this sense, ending up giving a lot of minutes to scenes in which our parents are in bed completely naked.

Situation, that of undressing on set, which often creates some embarrassment for the parties involved: an obstacle that in the case of Love & Other Remedies was brilliantly circumvented, both for the ability of the director Edward Zwick to put his actors at ease and for the excellent understanding between Hathaway and Gyllenhaal, both perfectly able to lighten the atmosphere.

The problem was, if anything, the opposite, with the climate on the set that began to become excessively light for there to be that tension necessary to make the sex scenes credible. Quite explanatory, in this sense, were the statements of Jake Gyllenhaal: “I’ve had a pretty respectable career so far, but nothing has been as difficult as it is pretending to be excited in front of Anne Hathaway. I am proud to have succeeded“explained the actor at the time of the release of the film.

What do you think? Was the chemistry between the two such as to make the final result credible? Leave us your opinion in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find our review of Love & Other Remedies.