Pretending to vaccinate against Covid, dozens of cases discovered – Sicily

New accusations for the nurse arrested for pretending to vaccinate some no vax against Covid in exchange for money. The woman, opposed to vaccines, would have simulated administration to dozens of people unaware that they are now without coverage. Nurse Giorgia Camarda, 58, who was on duty at the vaccination hub of the Mediterranean Fair in Palermo, in January, ended up under house arrest because she pretended to inject the vaccine doses (instead she emptied the syringe into gauze) to some no vax patients with whom he had agreed on the fake injection in exchange for money.

The Digos agents of the Palermo police headquarters have carried out a new precautionary measure of house arrest issued by the Gip. The woman was allegedly responsible for 47 episodes of false ideology and embezzlement. This time, however, the patients would be oblivious. The Camarda, in fact, would have acted not for money, but because it was firmly opposed to vaccines.

During the investigations, thanks to the cameras placed in the vaccination hub by the police, it emerged that in another two days the woman would have practiced false vaccinations against Covid-19 against another 47 users. In the video of the investigation documents, the nurse is seen pouring the contents of the vial that she should have injected onto the gauze. Thanks to wiretaps and interrogations, it emerged that users thought they had received the vaccine and were convinced that they were protected from the risk of infection. Their fake green certifications will be seized.

The investigative activity made use of the contribution of the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency for the metropolitan city of Palermo. In addition to the woman, the leader of the Sicilian no vaxes Filippo Accept, a Palermo merchant Giuseppe Tomasino and another nurse from the Civic hospital on duty at the Hub, Anna Maria Lo Brano, were investigated in recent months. The disputed charges are corruption, embezzlement and forgery. She lo Brano admitted that he acted for money by saying that she would have to bear some expenses for the studies of her son.