Pretrial detention imposed on man accused of transporting 5,700 rifle ammunition

The judge of the Court of Instruction of the judicial district of Elías Piña, issued three months preventive detention against a man for transporting 5,700 ammunition for rifles around the Palace of Justice in this municipality.

During the investigations, the Public Ministry determined that Plácido Hernández Castillo was traveling in his Toyota brand vehicle, Corolla S model, white, from 2013, in the company of other people.

Others who were traveling on motorcycles, noticing the presence of the Public Ministry and the National Police, fled and left behind the shipment of 7.62 x 39 mm caliber ammunition and a motorcycle.

Mercedes Lebron and Luisa de la Rosa, Prosecutors who were aware of the coercive measure explained that the case has been legally classified as a violation of articles 265, 266 of the Criminal Code and articles 66, 67, 68 and 70 of Law 631-16, for the Control and Regulation of Weapons, Ammunition and Related Materials.

Judge César Augusto Quezada ordered that the preventive detention be served at the Elías Piña Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

The authorities indicated that they continue the investigation to find the whereabouts of the others responsible for the transfer and proceed with the pertinent legal actions