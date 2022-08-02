Pretrial detention issued against implicated in the Antipulpo case, his wife is imposed periodic presentation

Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero, of the Seventh Investigating Court of the National District, ordered preventive detention and periodic presentation of a married couple, implicated in the Anti-octopus case, whom he had declared in absentia on two occasions.

The magistrate ordered Carlos Martín Monte de Oca, who was released, to comply with the preventive detention in the Najayo prisonwhile his wife Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, who is postpartum, imposed periodic presentation and exit impediment from the country.

At the hearing, Wilson Camacho, head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), had asked the court to issue preventive detention against Monte de Oca and house arrest against Molina Suazo, who worked with the campaign team. of the former PLD presidential candidate, Gonzalo Castillo.

On her side, Doris García, who assumes the defense Molina Suazo, had asked the court together with the defense of Monte de Oca, reject the request for preventive detention and house arrestfor periodic presentation, the payment of an economic guarantee and exit impediment.

In the first hearing where the married couple was declared in absentia by the judge, two hours after the decision, the decision was lifted, after which they appeared in court with the promise to attend the next hearing.

However, they did not appear at that hearing, which is why the judge once again declared their rebellion, issuing an arrest warrant and preventing them from leaving the country for both defendants and for their personal data to be published in a newspaper with national circulation.

imputed

In relation to the case of alleged administrative corruption, Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of former president Danilo Medina, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Fernando Rosa, and Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda are in prison in Najayo Hombres.

While Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, sister of former president Danilo Medina and former administrative vice president of Fonper, Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Aquiles Christopher, Julián Esteban Suriel Suaz, Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar and Freddy Hidalgo, are under house arrest.

The defendants are accused of creating a network of corruption, state fraud, overvalued equipment, adulterated documents, money laundering, among others.