Pretty Derby among the most successful games of March-2022 — Kudasai

The monitoring portal Sensor Tower published the earnings report for the month of March-2022 in the smartphone video game market, leaving aside recurring titles, it should be noted that Genshin Impact got the third position overall, and that Uma Musume: Pretty Derby got the 8th position even though it is only available in Japan to date.

The site only considers earnings through legal means (for example, it leaves out earnings through third parties, such as the fact that the Google Play Store is not available in China) and wrote about the global situation: «The global mobile gaming market generated an estimated $7 billion in player spending on the App Store and Google Play in March 2022, down 6.3% year-over-year. The No. 1 market for global revenue in March 2022 was the United States, which generated $1.9 billion, or 27.4% of total player spending worldwide. China, where Google Play is not available, ranked second for revenue, at 19.2%, followed by Japan, at about 19%.».

The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this linkwhile the video game Uma Musume: Pretty Derby remains exclusive to Japan, but is also available in QooApp in this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Sensor Tower

Copyright © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.