Pretty in purple! This pastel blazer-style dress looks almost identical to the one Megan Fox just wore

Megan Fox is living the life of our dreams. She’s double-dating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, flying on international getaways, and wearing the fiercest fashions. Case in point? The Jennifer’s Body star recently wore this lavender dress while she was out and about in Los Angeles. Pastels are always in for spring, but purple is particularly having a moment.

Unfortunately, we can’t afford Fox’s $1,795 mini Stella McCartney, which is essentially the cost of our rent. Instead, we track down a luxury look-alike that’s just 3% off the designer price! And we have to admit that we may even prefer this affordable version to the original. Read on for all the scoop on this dreamy blazer dress!

Get the Unique 21 Women’s Luxe Bustier Asymmetrical Blazer Dress for just $58 on Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of the publication date, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Unique 21’s Luxe Single Breasted Asymmetrical Blazer Dress for Women is an upgraded version of the blazer dress trend. With a flattering asymmetrical hemline, a wrap V-neckline, and criss-cross gold buttons, this lavender model is a lewd one. And it’s available in 19 different colors and prints – this blazer-style dress really means business!

Get ready to receive all the compliments in this beautiful blazer dress. One shopper said: “I couldn’t believe how AMAZING this dress is! If you’re looking for an eye-catching ‘WOW’ dress, here it is! I don’t think I’ve ever felt sexier or been complimented so many times in one night!” Another reviewer had a similar experience, adding: “Turn your head! This dress is very well made, it looks amazing on me and I received so many compliments!”

The rave reviews don’t stop there! “This dress is a bomb!!” stated a customer. “I was really surprised by the quality! The dress is well made. If you are thinking of getting him, this is your poster. GET THE DRESS!” And another buyer said: “This fits perfectly. The length is great and the material is amazing. It looks expensive and the fabric is soft. Would DEFINITELY recommend.”

You can wear this blazer dress for any elegant occasion: a birthday brunch, a cocktail party or a late night dinner. While blazers have a workwear feel, this one probably isn’t appropriate for the office unless you add a t-shirt and tights. You can wear heels or over the knee boots with this dress for an ultra elongated look. Feel foxy like Megan Fox in this lavender blazer dress!

