Pretty Little Liars: Actors and actresses who are LGBT+ in real life

On July 28, 2022, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, reboot from one of the most successful series on Freeform (formerly ABC Family), comes to the HBO Max catalog, so it’s time to find out which actors and actresses are LGBT+ in real life.

throughout the 7 seasons of Pretty Little Liars (PLL), Marlene King introduced us to some LGBT+ charactersbut in the television adaptation of the saga of Sarah Shepard were also present actors and actresses who are in real life. DO THIS TEST TO KNOW WHICH CHARACTER OF PLL I WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL PARTNER.

Although non-heterosexual romances were a constant (specifically in the character development of Emily, allison, Paige Y Maya), questions about the sexual orientation of the cast members of the story starring Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields), Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), sasha peterse (Alison Delaurentis), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin) and Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal) were not as frequent.

Well, at some point the question arose as to whether Brenda Robinson (Lucas Gottesmann) was gay. The same thing happened with Keegan Allen (Toby Cavanaugh) when he posted a photo in bed with James Franco.

But interest faded after Brendan bragged about his travels alongside hailey pugz, who, by the way, was introduced by Janel. In the case of Keegan Allenit is known that he had a 3-year relationship with Los Angeles photographer, Caroline “Chuck” Grant. He is currently dating the model Ali Collier. THIS IS HOW THE ACTORS OF PRETTY LITTLE LIARS TODAY.

Once the above is clarified, we tell you who are the actresses and the LGBT+ actors from Pretty Little Liars.

Tyler Blackburn

Despite the unnecessary—and much-rejected—love triangle between Caleb, Hanna, and Spencer, the bad and geek boy of Rosewood he was one of our favorite characters from start to finish. Two time winner of Choice Summer TV Star (2014 and 2015), Tyler Blackburn came out as bisexual and queer. Currently it occurs under the pronouns he/him IN ADDITION TO TYLER BLACKBURN, THESE ARE OTHER LGBT+ ACTORS WHO CAME OUT IN CHILDREN’S SERIES.

It was during a conversation with The Advocate in April 2019 when he told that since adolescence he was aware of his sexual orientation. In that same talk, blackburn announced that dealt with bullying school. That conducive to having a certain attitude of self-rejection.

«Other guys bullied me a lot. I felt like my soul was slowly being taken away from me. I ended up having lunch in my biology classroom in 10th grade and had no one to talk to. You form a shell around yourself to protect yourself. And you start making decisions based on things other than what you want and are. I stopped doing a lot of the things I loved because I felt more confident. Right there is the result of oppression. When you literally have to silence who you are to feel safe. that’s heartbreaking».

A new beginning

Over the years, Tyler realized that what prevented him from living his sexuality in a free way was the biphobia which he witnessed. Fortunately, near the end of the recordings of PLL he began to reconcile with the person he wanted to be. She came out of the closet with the production team and the cast.

Along with the recording of the last episodes, Tyler had his first romantic relationship with a man. According to her, she told in an interview with Playboy, his boyfriend accompanied him to some conventions of fans. They used to ask him if they were brothers.

In this process, something that gave him more than a boost was his leading role in Roswell, New Mexico. In this science fiction series by The CW played alex manesa soldier who resigns from the army to live with the man he loves.

Ashley Benson*

When sites like Just Jared they published the ashley benson relationship photos Y Cara Delevingnethe girl behind Hanna was said to be one of the LGBT+ actresses from Pretty Little Liars. Back then, Ash was believed to identify as bisexual. But she has never held that term.

Before Cara, she had an affair with Ryan Goodhair stylist Justin Bieber. As Haleb became one of the ships ride or die of the series it was rumored that Ashley Y Tyler They were more than friends cost.

Tabloid headlines claimed that Haleb was real. It wasn’t entirely fake. Both Benson and Blackburn commented that their chemistry went beyond what was happening in Rosewood. However, in June 2019 Tyler expressed to Ryan Gajewski (Playboy):

«We never officially dated. we sail our relationship as co-workers but also as friends. Sometimes the lines blur a bit. We had periods where we felt more for each other. But in the end we are good friends. For the most part, those rumors made us laugh. But sometimes we would say, “Did anyone see us hugging the other night?” She was a big part of the changes in my life, so I will always love her».

Now let’s go back to Face and Ashley. They met on the set of Her Smell (2018). After the photos and even the notes announcing that they had marriage plans, the protagonist of spring breakers had an interview with cosmopolitan.

During the talk, in addition to applauding the work of Shay Mitchell Playing Emily, Ash said that when his relationship with Cara became public, he received all kinds of opinions. But the real backlash came when he was first seen with him rapper G-Eazy. Cara even had to post on her Instagram stories to stop attacking Ashley.

Julian Morris

In early December 2021, Julian Morris was one of the actors in Pretty Little Liars who came out as LGBT+.

Without giving details about his sexual orientation, the British man behind Wren Kingston introduced his boyfriend, the plastic artist Landon Rose. In his Instagram post, he explained that he and Landon have been together for 18 years. A lifetime! FIND OUT WHICH CELEBRITIES CAME OUT OF THE CLOSET ON INSTAGRAM.

Shay Mitchell: one of the actresses of Pretty Little Liars who was asked the most if she is LGBT+ in real life

Being one of the leading roles and the main LGBT+ character, on several occasions she asked Shay Mitchell if she was attracted to girls. the canadian (now also businesswoman) never refused to talk about it. In a 2014 interview with strombo counted how important it had been for her to be in charge of a girl who comes out with her family and friends.

In 2016, a year before the PLL Wrap, Shay invited Sasha Pieterse to her channel to do the much-requested Q&A on Emison. By 2017, Shay had a chat with max in which the reporter, Thomas Freemanhe asked how he had handled issues regarding his sexuality over the years. To which the actress replied:

«People always ask me, “Are you playing a gay character? You are gay? You are straight? Are you this? Emily doesn’t label herself. Y I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with someone’s spirit. Alove is love And that’s something I’ll keep saying».

Since 2017, Shay Mitchell shares her life with Matte Babel, who is the father of her 2 daughters: Atlas (2019) and Rome (2022).

Did you already know which actors and actresses of Pretty Little Liars Are they LGBT+ in real life?

With information from J-14, stromboShay Mitchell’s YouTube Channel, max, The Advocate, Playboy Y cosmopolitan