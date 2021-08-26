Pretty Princess Anne Hathaway shares her 20 years homage on social media

On July 29, 2001 it was released The Princess Diaries, in Italy with the title of Pretty Princess. It is a film that has made the imagination of generations of girls who dream of being the next Mia Thermopolis travel. But for Anne Hathaway it was the film that launched his unstoppable career. So, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the release, the actress wanted to pay homage to her starring role and the beloved film.

Pretty Princess, 20 years ago the dream film came out

In Pretty Princess Anne Hathaway she played Mia Thermopolis, a clumsy teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of a European kingdom called Genovia. The film, based on the novel of the same name by author Meg Cabot, was directed by Garry Marshall. In the indispensable film the participation of Julie Andrews in the role of Clarisse Rinaldi, Mia’s grandmother and queen of Genovia. The popular Disney movie also had a sequel, Pretty Princess 2: Prince Charming cersasi, 2004, which saw Chris Pine’s big screen debut.

Anne Hathaway’s homage on social media

Although in the past Anne Hathaway rejected the idea of ​​a new sequel to Pretty Princess, recognizes the importance of that film to his career. So, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, he posted on Instagram some shots from the set and from behind the scenes with Andrews, Marshall and the other co-stars Mandy Moore and Heather Matarazzo. In the caption, the actress wrote: “Miracles Happen… Happy 20th Birthday to The Princess Diaries, aka the movie that launched a thousand sleepovers“.

At the time, Hathaway got the job because Garry Marshall’s granddaughters thought she had more princely hair than the contender. Liv Tyler. What convinced the director completely was the awkwardness of the actress, who was so nervous during the auditions that she fell from a chair.

READ ALSO: House of Gucci, Lady Gaga and Patrizia Reggiani in the first official photo