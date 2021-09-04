Pretty Princess turns twenty, the memory of Anne Hathaway and the cast

Genovia forever! The Princess Diaries (or Pretty Princess, as he is known in Italy) turned 20 and Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore And Heather Matarazzo – aka Mia, Lana and Lilly – wanted to pay homage to the film with special memories and behind-the-scenes photos.

In her Instagram account, Hathaway shared several photos showing her character, Princess Mia Thermopolis, alongside her on-screen grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews. Another shot sees her in the company of her co-stars, Heather Matarazzo, who played Mia’s best friend, Lilly, and Mandy Moore, who was the wicked Lana. In the photos they can also be glimpsed Sandra Oh, who played Vice Principal Gupta, as well as the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall.

“Miracles happen … Happy 20th birthday to #theprincessdiaries, aka the movie that launched a thousand sleepovers”, wrote Hathaway in description of the photos, jokingly recalling the impact that the film had in the early 2000s on young audiences. Precisely that was the role that made her known to the whole world (and also her debut film), a springboard for a career that then took off with The devil wears Prada.

A very important film also for Heather Matarazzo, who in her homage post wrote with emotion:

“20 years ago I had an experience that changed my life, heart and soul: I was able to work with an incredible group of people on a film called #theprincessdiaries”. I didn’t know how much impact it would have with the audience. The children who grew up with this movie are now adults and are sharing it with their children! There is no better feeling, as an actress, to know that your work has inspired others. I am so grateful to have received a directing masterclass from #GarryMarshall, a mentor and friend. And finally, I am forever grateful to my colleague Scorpio, @annehathaway – you will always be the Schlemiel of my Schlimazel “.