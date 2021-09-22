Pretty Woman and Stecco Greige, the novelties of Gusto 17

Taste 17, the gourmet and personalized artisan ice cream brand, awarded by Forbes among the 100 Made in Italy Excellences, celebrates ‘Pretty Woman – The Musical’ and Giorgio Armani for the first 40 of Emporio with two new flavors: Pretty Woman And Greige stick

Pretty Woman

Created in homage to the timeless romantic comedy musical of 1990, produced by Stage Entertainment, which will debut on September 28 at the CheBanca National Theater! of Milan, interpreted in the film version by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, taste ‘Pretty Woman’, like the famous protagonist in red, will seduce the palate thanks to a cream made with fresh Campana DOP buffalo milk, cream and fresh cheese wrapped in a coulis of red fruits and Toritto almond pops covered with black and white chocolate, paying homage to colors and the symbolic places of the film, but revisiting them in an Italian and contemporary key.

All Pretty Woman lovers will be able to taste her taste in cup or cone or in version lollipop ice-cream; Taste 17 for the occasion it has in fact enclosed the taste also in a fun candy on a stick filled with the taste that celebrates the Musical.

The “Pretty Woman” flavor will be available from September 28 in a limited edition in the Gusto 17 stores (via Savona 17 and via Cagnola 10) while it will be possible to taste it in a lollipop ice cream version starting from September 15 in the stores and at the Gusto 17 corner. in Rinascente Milan – Food Hall 7 floor.

Greige stick

Fashion embraces and contaminates food with the new and iconic Limited Edition of Stecchi Gelato to celebrate Giorgio Armani and the first 40 years of Emporio: a sophisticated capsule of artisan sticks made with a chocolate cover that offers, in a food and totally natural key, the nuances of the iconic and timeless “Greige”, A meeting point between gray and beige that has elegantly accompanied the Italian fashion house since its inception.

After the colorful limited edition of the Pantone Stecchi dedicated to design on the occasion of the recent edition of the Salone del Mobile 2021, the exclusive “Fashion Edition” of bicolor sticks in the shades of greige all to taste; a hymn to Giorgio Armani, the stylist symbol and icon of elegance Made in Italy that Gusto 17 celebrates with a product inspired and created with the excellence of the Italian territory.

The line of artisanal sticks is in fact characterized by a Sicilian salted pistachio ice cream filling covered with a cover of fine white chocolate worked with vegetable carbon powder derived from coconut: the result is an elegant bi-color cover made by hand and only with natural ingredients available in three different combinations of greige nuances. Pure, delicate, harmoniously enveloping, the chocolate cover draws in a kaleidoscope of aromas and hints of taste that dance on the notes of honey and vanilla and announce the velvety flavor of fresh milk and slightly salted pistachio that seduces the eyes and palate.

This capsule collection, which is added to the Pantone-inspired Design Stecchi, will form a Special Edition of iconic Gelato Stecchi that will be enriched over time with new and iconic products, all made in line with the philosophy of the Gusto 17 brand that it uses. only natural and seasonal ingredients, without the use of artificial dyes, preservatives or thickeners, to create fresh artisan ice cream with a distinct gourmet note.

To discover this new tasteful fashion show, the appointment is in Milan, for the entire duration of Milan Fashion Week from 21 to 27 September 2021, in the Gusto 17 stores in Milan in via Savona 17 (Tortona District), in via Cagnola 10 (Arco della Pace), in Rinascente Duomo in the Food on the 7th floor, at VOCE Aimo and Nadia in p.za della Scala, on Deliveroo, Glovo and on gusto17.com/shop, the first e-commerce that brings ice cream to all Italy.

TASTE 17

Selected fresh ingredients, the search for the excellence of the territory, respect for seasonality and continuous production in the artisan laboratory are some of the pillars of the philosophy of Gusto 17 to obtain an always fresh and gourmet artisan ice cream. Gusto 17 every day, several times a day, produces among the best ice creams in Italy in its artisan laboratories, thanks also to a careful selection of fresh fruit – only and exclusively in season -, dried and other ingredients that make up all of them the flavors: 16 flavors plus 1, the number 17, “The Taste of Desires “, always different and created by customers on a suggestion shared on social networks or directly in the store. Attention to the customer who can enjoy an ice cream free of thickeners, dyes and any artificial ingredient. Listed and recognized since its inception by Gambero Rosso in the “Italian Gelato Guide” and included by Forbes among the 100 Italian excellences 2021, it has also created an exclusive line of ice cream confectionery: biscuits and cookies, bon bon, mini cones and sticks made with fresh artisan ice cream using the best raw materials.

In addition to the proprietary stores in via Savona 17 and via Cagnola 10 in Milan, Gusto 17 is present with shops in prestigious locations such as Vòce Aimo and Nadia, Eataly and La Rinascente and META – Merging Taste in Milan and is the first brand of ice cream to have launched in April 2021, the first e-commerce platform that delivers ice cream throughout Italy. In collaboration with the Make-A-Wish® Italia association, with each order, not only the wishes of ice cream lovers around Italy will be fulfilled, but there will also be a contribution to fulfill some of the wishes of children suffering from serious pathologies.